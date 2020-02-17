NBA All-Star Game 2020: Devin Booker Leaves LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard In Awe; Watch

Devin Booker may not have made it to the initial list of All-Stars, but the Phoenix Suns guard made it to the NBA All-Star Game 2020 any which way. Replacing Portland Trail Blazers’ injured star Damian Lillard, Devin Booker kitted up for Team LeBron on the night. In Q2 of All-Star action in Chicago, Devin Booker showed both captains that he perhaps warranted a first pick in the draft. A moment of magic from Devin Booker left team captain LeBron James and the likes of teammates Anthony Davis and Kawhi Leonard off their seats.

Also Read | NBA All-Star 2020 Live Streaming Details Ft. Luka Doncic Vs Zion Williamson

Hello Devin Booker putback pic.twitter.com/82INQDoNFc — Back 2 Back POD (@back2backpod) February 17, 2020

Devin Booker leaves LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard, Anthony Davis in awe

Q2 of the NBA All-Star Game 2020 saw Devin Booker make it to the court. With Team LeBron picking up a win in the first quarter, it was up to Devin Booker and co to keep up the pace in Q2. The Phoenix Suns guard did not disappoint, it would appear. Devin Booker left LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Kawhi Leonard in awe with a stunning putback that pulled Team LeBron level with Team Giannis in the interim.

Also Read | NBA All-Star 2020 Live Tickets Details, Experiences And Weekend Schedule To Watch Out For

Damian Lillard’s loss, therefore, turned into Devin Booker’s gain on the night. Alongside the likes of James Harden, Luka Doncic and Jayson Tatum, Devin Booker ran the rule for Team LeBron during the NBA All-Star Game 2020. Interestingly, Devin Booker reportedly received a literal wake-up call to find out he was being roped in for the NBA All-Star Game 2020. Speaking to the media at the NBA All-Star Game 2020, Devin Booker said, “It was a tough process. I think commissioner (Adam Silver) was sleeping at the time when Dame (Damian Lillard) had got injured and announced he wasn’t playing. So we had to wait for him to wake. So I got a call, I think 6:00 am, 7:00 am, that I was in.”

Also Read | NBA All-Star Game 2020 Schedule, Events And Live Streaming Details

Also Read | Clippers Vs Celtics: Jayson Tatum Outshines Kawhi Leonard In Double-overtime Thriller