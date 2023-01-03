Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr Unveiling: Date, Time, When & Where To Watch Details Revealed

Football fans around the world cannot be more excited as Saudi Arabian outfit Al Nassr are all set to unveil Cristiano Ronaldo at Mrsool Park on January 3. The Portuguese international made this move after mutually agreeing to part ways with Premier League giants Manchester United.

Ahead of what promises to be an exciting and lively unveiling of Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia, here is a look at when and where to watch the event live around the world.

What time will Cristiano Ronaldo's unveiling take place?

Al Nassr confirmed via their Twitter handle that Cristiano Ronaldo would officially be unveiled at 9:30 PM IST (4:00 PM GMT) on Tuesday, January 3.

How to watch Cristiano Ronaldo's unveiling live?

Football fans around the world wanting to watch Cristiano Ronaldo's unveiling live can tune in to the Saudi Sports Company (SSC). The same was confirmed by the official broadcaster via a Tweet.

كريستيانو رونالدو -

أهلا بالجميع أراكم قريبًا 🤩



📺 شاهد غدًا الثلاثاء حفل تقديم اللاعب كريستيانو رونالدو عبر قنوات SSC في تمام الساعة 7:00 م pic.twitter.com/RPely1Ngk9 — شركة الرياضة السعودية SSC (@ssc_sports) January 2, 2023

'History in the making' as Al Nassr signs Ronaldo

"History in the making," were the first words put out by Al Nassr after completing the signing of one of the all-time greats in Cristiano Ronaldo. Their post added, "This is a signing that will not only inspire our club to achieve even greater success but inspire our league, our nation and future generations, boys and girls to be the best version of themselves."

History in the making. This is a signing that will not only inspire our club to achieve even greater success but inspire our league, our nation and future generations, boys and girls to be the best version of themselves. Welcome @Cristiano to your new home @AlNassrFC pic.twitter.com/oan7nu8NWC — AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) December 30, 2022

Speaking of the signing of a player as big as Ronaldo, Al Nassr head coach Rudi Garcia said, "The signing of a player the size of Cristiano Ronaldo is extraordinary, and contributes to the development of Saudi football. We are happy with his arrival. The first goal is to work so he can adapt to our team, to enjoy playing for Al-Nassr, and to entertain the fans."

Meanwhile, Al Nassr's president Musalli Al-Muammar added, "This agreement is more than writing a new historical chapter."

Cristiano Ronaldo's popularity is likely to help bring several new followers to Saudi Arabia's league. The impact of the 37-year-old's fan following was extremely evident, as just a day after his signing was announced by Al Nassr, the club's followers on Instagram increased to more than 2.5 million.