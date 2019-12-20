Cristiano Ronaldo's Blistering Header Leaves Netizens In Awe

Cristiano Ronaldo's latest gravity-defying goal is going viral and people just can't believe it. During the match Christiano's goal against Sampdoria allowed Juventus to take back its place on the top of the Serie A leaderboard, but despite that, all football fans seem to want to talk about is Ronaldo's Ninja-like jump and his amazing header.

A goal that has the internet in awe

The goal and the display of athleticism by Christiano Ronaldo has once again sparked the Messi vs Ronaldo debate. The 34-year old player will be soon celebrating his birthday on February 5 but he does not seem to want to slow down at all.

The video that is being furiously shared on social media shows Ronaldo leaping well above a defender who was trying to block him and seemed to suspend in the air before firing a rocket of a header that found the top of Sampdoria's net.

The goal has prompted instant reactions by football fans who are in awe by the footballer's skill.

One used comments the famous line from Superman but replaced superman with Christiano Ronaldo, 'Is it a bird? is it a plane? no Its Christiano Ronaldo. Another user remarked that Ronaldo landed like a Ninja and it was absolutely mesmerising.

Fans also shared memes about how Ronaldo appeared to be flying without wings.

Ronaldo joined his current team, Juventus, only last year when he signed a four-year contract on July 10, 2018. before that, he played for Real Madrid in the Spanish League.