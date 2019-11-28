Cristiano Ronaldo's Key Bodyguard Turns Out To Be A Former MMA Player

One of the members of Cristiano Ronaldo’s personal security team, Goncalo Salgado is a former MMA fighter. Salgado hails from Lisbon, Portugal and fought as a division during his fighting career. He won his first five bouts but suffered his first defeat against Zilong Zhao at the X-Impact World Cup in 2007.

Cristiano Ronaldo's bodyguard Salgado competed in various countries

Goncalo Salgado then got back to his best after winning back-to-back fights against Frederic Sinistra and Akim Asinine. However, he put an end to his career after being defeated by Arsen Abdulkerimov. Salgado quit in 2014 after competing in Italy, South Korea, Belgium and Switzerland. His last bout against Michael Mendes got cancelled. He then went on to take up private security work and has accompanied Cristiano Ronaldo to various events.

Goncalo Salgado accompanies Cristiano Ronaldo almost everywhere

Cristiano Ronaldo's poor performance for Juventus continues

Juventus defeated Atletico Madrid 1-0 on Tuesday night (Wednesday IST) thanks to a stunning free-kick from Paulo Dybala. The win sees the Serie A champions book their place in the last 16 of the Champions League. After all the controversy that brewed between Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri and star Cristiano Ronaldo following the latter being substituted twice for Paulo Dybala, Sarri opted to start with both the players together against Atletico Madrid. Juventus fans began trolling Cristiano Ronaldo after the game for his poor record from set-pieces in recent times.

Juventus lead in the Serie A

Juventus will play against Sassuolo on December 1, 2019. The defending champions lead the Serie A table with a single-point advantage over Inter Milan. Sassuolo are placed 14th in the table, which just four wins in 12 games. The match would be vital for Cristiano Ronaldo to bring an end to his goal-scoring drought for Juventus.

