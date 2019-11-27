Cristiano Ronaldo Faces The Wrath On Social Media After Paulo Dybala Scores Stunner

Juventus defeated Atletico Madrid 1-0 on Tuesday night (Wednesday IST) thanks to a stunning free-kick from Paulo Dybala. The win sees the Italian side book their place in the last 16 of the Champions League. Checkout some post-match reactions after Dybala's free-kick.

Watch Juventus vs Atletico Madrid: Paulo Dybala's free-kick

🇦🇷 This angle of Paulo Dybala's unreal free-kick against Jan Oblak is orgasmic. What an absolutely ridiculous hit, so beautiful to watch. 💥 pic.twitter.com/WEk37R3Hx2 — FutbolBible (@FutbolBible) November 26, 2019

After all the controversy that brewed between Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri and star Cristiano Ronaldo following the latter being substituted twice for Paulo Dybala, Sarri opted to unleash the duo together on Atletico Madrid. And once again it was Paulo Dybala who stole the headlines after scoring a brilliant free-kick, which turned out to be the only goal scored in the game. Football fans were quick to troll Cristiano Ronaldo after the game highlighting his poor record from set-pieces in recent times.

Maurizio Sarri's comments on Dybala masterclass

What the **** are you shooting from there for? Sarri on Dybala's winner for Juventus#JuveAtleti #Matchcentreng pic.twitter.com/JSuJUkZGW2 — Matchcentreng (@matchcentreng) November 27, 2019

Cristiano Ronaldo vs Paulo Dybala: Check out some hilarious reactions

Ronaldo left the shadows of Messi 🐐 🐐 🐐,



And went into the shadows of Dybala (who is a Messi's boy). pic.twitter.com/yCMfRtiVj5 — Barca Principal (@TheGeniusJaj) November 26, 2019

Dybala carrying Juventus, but some idiot will tell you they can't win without Ronaldo



Ronaldo to Juve and Hazard to Madrid has to be the most useless transfer of the summer, really useless to their team, no impact — Numero Uno (@Ayokunnu_) November 26, 2019

Cristiano Ronaldo vs Paulo Dybala: It's all about the little things

First Time Ronaldo let Dybala play a Freekick, he scores.

If Ron had insisted, the game would still be leveled and a poor fan in the stands would be badly injured.



It’s the little things, the little things. — Edmund 💉 (@EdmundOris) November 26, 2019

Cristiano Ronaldo vs Paulo Dybala: That's some stat!

Cristiano Ronaldo hasn't converted any of his last 42 direct free-kicks for club.



Dybala's last 42 free-kicks : 7 goals

Pjanic's last 42 free-kicks : 5 goals



DRAW YOUR OWN CONCLUSIONS — David Wall (@1DavidWall) November 26, 2019

