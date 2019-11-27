The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Cristiano Ronaldo Faces The Wrath On Social Media After Paulo Dybala Scores Stunner

Football News

Social media was quick to troll Cristiano Ronaldo after Paulo Dybala stole the show vs Atletico Madrid with his ridiculous free-kick to help Juventus qualify

Written By Sujay Chakraborty | Mumbai | Updated On:
Cristiano Ronaldo

Juventus defeated Atletico Madrid 1-0 on Tuesday night (Wednesday IST) thanks to a stunning free-kick from Paulo Dybala. The win sees the Italian side book their place in the last 16 of the Champions League. Checkout some post-match reactions after Dybala's free-kick.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Might Leave Juventus For Former Club Manchester United

Watch Juventus vs Atletico Madrid: Paulo Dybala's free-kick

After all the controversy that brewed between Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri and star Cristiano Ronaldo following the latter being substituted twice for Paulo Dybala, Sarri opted to unleash the duo together on Atletico Madrid. And once again it was Paulo Dybala who stole the headlines after scoring a brilliant free-kick, which turned out to be the only goal scored in the game. Football fans were quick to troll Cristiano Ronaldo after the game highlighting his poor record from set-pieces in recent times.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Insists 'no Controversy' With Juventus Boss Maurizio Sarri

Maurizio Sarri's comments on Dybala masterclass

Cristiano Ronaldo vs Paulo Dybala: Check out some hilarious reactions

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Was Left Teary-eyed After An Altercation With Van Nistelrooy, Says Saha

Cristiano Ronaldo vs Paulo Dybala: It's all about the little things

 Cristiano Ronaldo vs Paulo Dybala: That's some stat!

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Hints Comeback From Injury After Posting Training Photos On Twitter

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG