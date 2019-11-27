Cristiano Ronaldo Faces The Wrath On Social Media After Paulo Dybala Scores Stunner

Juventus defeated Atletico Madrid 1-0 on Tuesday night (Wednesday IST) thanks to a stunning free-kick from Paulo Dybala. The win sees the Italian side book their place in the last 16 of the Champions League. Checkout some post-match reactions after Dybala's free-kick.
Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Might Leave Juventus For Former Club Manchester United
🇦🇷 This angle of Paulo Dybala's unreal free-kick against Jan Oblak is orgasmic. What an absolutely ridiculous hit, so beautiful to watch. 💥 pic.twitter.com/WEk37R3Hx2— FutbolBible (@FutbolBible) November 26, 2019
After all the controversy that brewed between Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri and star Cristiano Ronaldo following the latter being substituted twice for Paulo Dybala, Sarri opted to unleash the duo together on Atletico Madrid. And once again it was Paulo Dybala who stole the headlines after scoring a brilliant free-kick, which turned out to be the only goal scored in the game. Football fans were quick to troll Cristiano Ronaldo after the game highlighting his poor record from set-pieces in recent times.
Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Insists 'no Controversy' With Juventus Boss Maurizio Sarri
What the **** are you shooting from there for? Sarri on Dybala's winner for Juventus#JuveAtleti #Matchcentreng pic.twitter.com/JSuJUkZGW2— Matchcentreng (@matchcentreng) November 27, 2019
Ronaldo left the shadows of Messi 🐐 🐐 🐐,— Barca Principal (@TheGeniusJaj) November 26, 2019
And went into the shadows of Dybala (who is a Messi's boy). pic.twitter.com/yCMfRtiVj5
Dybala carrying Juventus, but some idiot will tell you they can't win without Ronaldo— Numero Uno (@Ayokunnu_) November 26, 2019
Ronaldo to Juve and Hazard to Madrid has to be the most useless transfer of the summer, really useless to their team, no impact
Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Was Left Teary-eyed After An Altercation With Van Nistelrooy, Says Saha
First Time Ronaldo let Dybala play a Freekick, he scores.— Edmund 💉 (@EdmundOris) November 26, 2019
If Ron had insisted, the game would still be leveled and a poor fan in the stands would be badly injured.
It’s the little things, the little things.
Cristiano Ronaldo hasn't converted any of his last 42 direct free-kicks for club.— David Wall (@1DavidWall) November 26, 2019
Dybala's last 42 free-kicks : 7 goals
Pjanic's last 42 free-kicks : 5 goals
DRAW YOUR OWN CONCLUSIONS
Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Hints Comeback From Injury After Posting Training Photos On Twitter