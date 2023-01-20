Cristiano Ronaldo's Post With Special Messi Mention After Riyadh XI Vs PSG Goes Viral

The footballing world enjoyed the sight of witnessing their favorite superstars Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi playing against each other at the King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Messi was a part of the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) squad that traveled to the Gulf country for the exhibition match, while Ronaldo represented the Saudi All-Star XI. The players provided several wholesome moments for fans to rejoice by interacting with one another during the game.

Meanwhile, PSG ended up winning the game 5-4, as Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe, Messi, and Sergio Ramos found themselves among the goal scorers. After the match, Ronaldo took to his official Twitter handle and shared a few images, while also mentioning Messi. In one of the pictures shared by the 37-year-old, he can be seen standing with the 2022 FIFA World Cup-winning captain.

Sharing the pictures on Twitter, the Portuguese national said, “So happy to be back on the pitch, and on the score sheet!! And nice to see some old friends!”. It is pertinent to mention that Messi and Ronaldo are seen as the biggest modern-day rivals of football. They played against each other in the LaLiga for years and reached the epitome of success with their respective teams.

So happy to be back on the pitch, and on the score sheet!! And nice to see some old friends!👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/qZqKGHsrVD — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) January 19, 2023

Cristiano Ronaldo's relationship with the PSG footballers

On the other hand, Kylian Mbappe is said to be a big Ronaldo fan from childhood onwards. Mbappe was also seen sharing a special moment with the star footballer on the field when he checked up on Ronaldo’s bruises. As reported by AP, Ronaldo pointed at the bruise on his cheek, and Mbappe seemed to be replying, “You will be fine”.

Ronaldo also spent many years playing alongside Sergio Ramos during his Real Madrid days. Playing together for the LaLiga giants, Ronaldo and Ramos won four Champions League titles with the team in 2013/14, 2015/16, 2016/17, and 2017/18. They also won two La Liga titles for Real Madrid together during this time.