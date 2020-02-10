Cristiano Ronaldo's Scoring Record Since Lionel Messi Won The Ballon D'Or Is ASTONISHING

Cristiano Ronaldo has been on fire since the turn of the new year. After a relatively slow start to the season, Ronaldo has taken his scoring record to the next level. He has netted a goal in his last 10 consecutive Serie A games. However, an interesting stat sheds light on Ronaldo's insane scoring record. Ronaldo seems to have found his A-game after his arch-rival Lionel Messi won the Ballon d'Or on December 2, 2019.

Another day, another record broken by Cristiano Ronaldo 👏 pic.twitter.com/v3hcHDKyx8 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) February 8, 2020

Ronaldo vs Messi: Cristiano steps up after Ballon d'Or loss

Cristiano Ronaldo came third in Ballon D'or 2019 behind Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi and Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk. The diminutive Argentine left behind Cristiano Ronaldo who has won five Ballon d'Ors so far. However, since winning the accolade, Lionel Messi has had a troublesome time with Barcelona. Lionel Messi has scored just eight times since December 2.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo has notched up 16 goals in the same time frame. Lazio forward Ciro Immobile comes closest with nine goals since the Ballon d'Or ceremony. The Italian striker is the leading goalscorer in Serie A with 25 goals. However, Cristiano Ronaldo is now at 20 goals. On current form, he looks set to catch up with Immobile soon.

🙌 BRILLIANT GOAL FROM CRISTIANO RONALDO!



👏 Ronaldo picks the ball up inside his own half, plays a quick one-two, and then has the composure required to finish from there



⚫⚪ Juve find the breakthrough pic.twitter.com/UggV7jtggi — Premier Sports 📺 (@PremierSportsTV) February 8, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo was on target on Sunday against Hellas Verona. However, he failed to help his side from succumbing to their third loss in the league. Juventus dropped to second position in the Serie A table. They are tied at 54 points with Inter Milan. Antonio Conte's Inter completed a dramatic comeback to win the Milan derby 4-2.

With the Champions League knock-out stage fixture against Lyon around the corner, Cristiano Ronaldo hitting top form should be welcome news for manager Maurizio Sarri. Juventus will play AC Milan next on Thursday night in the semi-finals of Coppa Italia.

Ronaldo vs Messi: Meanwhile, fans do the math

2019/20 season stats!



Messi - Goals+Assists=34(25 apps)



Ronaldo - Goals+Assists=25(28 apps)



Ronaldo fans started a propaganda that Messi was having a bad season. Well, here’s an “out of form” Messi ahead of Ronaldo. Now, imagine when Messi picks form! 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/l3S9t25kdW — BeksFCB (@Joshua_Ubeku) February 9, 2020

