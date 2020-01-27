Lionel Messi Leaves Out Cristiano Ronaldo And Himself In His List Of Top Five Footballers

Barcelona star Lionel Messi has named his top five players in the world, excluding himself and Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo. Many players included by Messi in his list include those who have played alongside the six-time Ballon d’Or winner.

Lionel Messi's list includes the likes of Neymar, Luis Suarez and Kylian Mbappe

Spanish publication Marca quizzed Lionel Messi about the top five players in the sport according to him, excluding himself and Cristiano Ronaldo. His list included the likes of Neymar Jr, Sergio Aguero, Kylian Mbappe, Eden Hazard and Luis Suarez. Messi, Neymar and Suarez had established a formidable trio called ‘MSN’. Later, the Brazilian secured a move to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in 2017.

This is the goal i was searching for.

MSN Counter attack against Arsenal.

Look at Messi's touch before the goal.

Scary and Clinical .#Messi #Barcelona #MSN #Neymar #Suarez pic.twitter.com/yx9R04w1Wf — Niranjan B (@UnitedNMB) January 24, 2020

Lionel Messi also included Eden Hazard and Sergio Aguero in the list

Lionel Messi still plays alongside Luis Suarez at Barcelona. He has lauded Kylian Mbappe who plays alongside Neymar at PSG. Messi also included Manchester City striker and Argentina compatriot Sergio Aguero in his coveted list. Eden Hazard, who had secured a move to Barcelona’s arch-rivals Real Madrid last summer, is also included in the list by the Barcelona talisman.

It was nice to play against Cristiano Ronaldo in LaLiga: Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi was also asked about his time playing against Cristiano Ronaldo. The Argentine asserted that it was nice to have Ronaldo in LaLiga because of the prestige he brought to the competition. However, Messi acceded that it was difficult to see the Portuguese win titles with Real Madrid.

Barcelona were recently defeated by Valencia in LaLiga

Lionel Messi won his sixth Ballon d’Or in December last year. It was a world record. He beat his decade-old rival Cristiano Ronaldo. The Argentine has netted 17 goals along with nine assists in 22 games across all competitions. His side were defeated by Valencia on Matchday 21. As a result, Real Madrid secured the top spot in LaLiga. Barcelona will next play against Leganes in the Round of 16 of Copa del Rey on Thursday, January 30, 2020.

