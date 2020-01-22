Jurgen Klopp Insists Every Player Except Lionel Messi And Cristiano Ronaldo Has To Defend

Premier League leaders Liverpool have endured a great campaign this season. The defending European Champions are one of the strongest teams in the continent. Manager Jurgen Klopp has now revealed the philosophy that he follows with his players. He has been quite vocal about his system which involves a balance between attacking and defensive duties.

Jurgen Klopp expects every player to defend on the field

While speaking to beIN Sports, Jurgen Klopp has stated that a person must behave as a football player as long as they are not Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. He also expects every player of his team to contribute towards the team’s defense, saying that as long as a player is not Ronaldo or Messi, he has to defend.

Klopp calls it how he sees it 👀 pic.twitter.com/G9FOIFgisS — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 20, 2020

Jurgen Klopp has established an elaborate system of maintaining a balance between offensive-defensive duties. Klopp expects every player to track back when the ball is with the opponent. Mohamed Salah is largely seen languishing as a lone striker. This tactic was visible in Liverpool's second goal against Manchester United. Forwards like Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino are known for their defensive duties. Klopp cited the example of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo because the two players have not been seen doing defensive duties frequently and often spearhead their respective teams’ attack.

Salah's goal Vs Manchester United with Titanic music pic.twitter.com/QIRx8PWRLG — Ahmed (@ahmedIfc) January 19, 2020

Liverpool will next play against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League

Liverpool extended their lead in the Premier League after the Reds defeated Manchester United 2-0, courtesy of goals from Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah. Jurgen Klopp’s men have a 16-point lead over second-placed Manchester City. Pep Guardiola’s side were held by Crystal Palace in their previous clash. Liverpool will next play against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Thursday, January 23, 2020 (January 24 according to IST).

