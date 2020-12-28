CRY Vs LEI Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Premier League Match Preview

Crystal Palace will host Leicester City as fixtures start coming thick and fast in England's top-flight football competition. The Premier League fixture is set to be played at the Selhurst Park as the Foxes travel for an away trip on Monday, 28 December, with the match kicking off at 8:30 PM IST. Let’s look at our CRY vs LEI Dream11 prediction, CRY vs LEI match prediction, and other match details.

2⃣4⃣ hours until our final game of the year! ⌚️#CryLei pic.twitter.com/OvMrPGkTPH — Leicester City (@LCFC) December 27, 2020

The hosts will start the match following two consecutive defeats to Liverpool and Aston Villa. Their defence will be a major concern as Roy Hudson’s side have conceded 10 goals in their last two games. Leicester City on the other hand have put in impressive performances in their last two Premier League outings. After defeating Jose Mourhino’s Tottenham Hotspurs by 2-0. Brendon Roger's side went on to play a 2-2- draw against Manchester United.

CRY vs LEI Dream11 team news

Gary Cahill is likely to miss the Premier League clash on Monday following a hamstring injury. Crystal Palace will also be without the likes of Nathan Ferguson, Wayne Hennessey, Mamadou Sakho, Connor Wickham and Martin Kelly as they remain unavailable.

Leicester centre-back Caglar Soyuncu is expected to be back with the squad after Brendan Rodgers confirmed his availability. While Ricardo Pereira remains sidelined, the Foxes will question the match fitness of Cengiz Under who was missing from their 2-2 draw against Manchester United.

CRY vs LEI playing 11

Crystal Palace - Vicente Guaita, Cheikhou Kouyate, Joel Ward, Patrick van Aanholt, Scott Dann, Luka Milivojevic, Jeffrey Schlupp, Eberechi Eze, James McArthur, Jordan Ayew, Wilfried Zaha

Leicester City - Kasper Schmeichel, Timothy Castagne, Wesley Fofana, James Justin, Jonny Evans, Dennis Praet, Youri Tielemans, Wilfred Ndidi, Harvey Barnes, Ayoze Perez, James Vardy.

CRY vs LEI Dream11 team

Goalkeeper- Guaita

Defenders- Patrick van Aanholt, James Justin, Wesley Fofana, Timothy Castagne

Midfielders- Youri Tielemans, Harvey Barnes, James McArthur, Luka Milivojevic

Forwards- Vardy, Zaha

CRY vs LEI Dream11 team Top picks

Captain- Vardy or Guaita

Vice-Captain- Zaha or Harvey Barnes

CRY vs LEI match prediction

Leicester City will be back in form with Jamie Vardy and Barnes to see them through. With Crystal Palace leaking goals in their previous two matches, we don't expect them to immediately solve the issue, especially against a potent Leicester attack. We expect Leicester City to end the match with a comfortable win.

Prediction: Crystal Palace 0-2 Leicester City.

Note: The above CRY vs LEI Dream11 prediction, CRY vs LEI Dream11 team, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The CRY vs LEI Dream11 Team and CRY vs LEI playing 11 do not guarantee positive results