Crystal Palace Vs Leicester City Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Premier League Live

Crystal Palace welcome Leicester City as Premier League fixtures start coming thick and fast in this festive season. The Premier League game is slated to be played at Selhurst Park on Monday, 28 December, with kick-off timing scheduled at 8:30 PM IST. Let’s have a look at Crystal Palace vs Leicester City live stream details, Crystal Palace vs Leicester City prediction, and other updates of the match.

The games keep on coming 👊#CryLei tomorrow ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/aYcrqqwr94 — Leicester City (@LCFC) December 27, 2020

The hosts have major defensive concerns that they need to address before the start of Monday's Premier League fixture. Crystal Palace are currently on a losing streak with two consecutive defeats to their name. However, the major issue for Roy Hudson’s side in their losses to Liverpool and Aston Villa will be the ten goals they conceded in just two games.

Currently slotted third in the Premier League standings, Leicester City will start the match brimming with confidence. They walked away with all three points from their 2-0 win against Tottenham Hotspur and also went on to play out a 2-2 draw in their last Premier League outing against Manchester United. Brendon Roger's men have only lost just one match in their last five Premier League matches and will be hoping to build a winning momentum as the Premier League progresses.

Crystal Palace vs Leicester City team news and predicted starting 11

Crystal Palace - Vicente Guaita, Cheikhou Kouyate, Joel Ward, Patrick van Aanholt, Scott Dann, Luka Milivojevic, Jeffrey Schlupp, Eberechi Eze, James McArthur, Jordan Ayew, Wilfried Zaha

Leicester City - Kasper Schmeichel, Timothy Castagne, Wesley Fofana, James Justin, Jonny Evans, Dennis Praet, Youri Tielemans, Wilfred Ndidi, Harvey Barnes, Ayoze Perez, James Vardy

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Leicester City live In India?

The Premier League 2020-21 game will be telecasted live on Star Sports Network in India. The Crystal Palace vs Leicester City live stream will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP. For fans who wish to follow the game’s live score, they can follow the respective teams on social media.

Crystal Palace vs Leicester City prediction

Leicester City are expected to have many goal-scoring chances up top thanks to the magnificent form of Jamie Vardy and Barnes. With Crystal Palace leaking goals in their previous two matches, Roy Hudson will want his side to display better discipline if they wish not to concede. We predict a comfortable Leicester City win at the end of the match.

Prediction: Crystal Palace 0-2 Leicester City.

