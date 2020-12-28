How Fans Reacted To Cristiano Ronaldo Winning 'Player Of The Century' Instead Of Leo Messi

Juventus ace Cristiano Ronaldo has had a scintillating run of form in the calendar year 2020, winning the Serie A title the previous season, netting 44 times in all. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner received a major setback when he lost out to Bayern Munich superstar Robert Lewandowski at FIFA The Best Awards. However, he now rounds off his year after being crowned the Player Of The Century at the Globe Soccer Awards, ahead of his arch-rival and Barcelona captain Lionel Messi.

Cristiano Ronaldo's decorated career stats

Ever since his rise at Manchester United, Ronaldo has gone on to win almost every major accolade at the club level, while also winning the Euro 2016 with Portugal. His legacy was crowned by five Ballon d'Or titles, while also winning an equal number of Champions League titles.

🏆 Congratulations to 🇵🇹 CRISTIANO RONALDO on winning the ⁣Globe Soccer Award for the⁣ PLAYER OF THE CENTURY 2001-2020⁣ 👏#CristianoRonaldo #CR7 #Bvlgari #GlobeSoccer pic.twitter.com/Y8Bg2ZfapO — Globe Soccer Awards (@Globe_Soccer) December 27, 2020

He has netted 756 career goals, one goal shy of equalling Brazilian football great Pele's record. All-time official goalscorer Josef Bican netted 759 goals in his decorated career. And the former Real Madrid superstar might be keen on overtaking him in a couple of games. Most recently, he was included in the France Football Dream team of all-time greats, occupying the left flank.

Cristiano Ronaldo Player of the Century debate emerges

Surely deserved award although being friends with Crown Prince of Dubai Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum is a great advantage for Ronaldo... — Chivis Inn (@ChivisInn_64) December 27, 2020

They keep giving him pointless awards smh😂😂😂 — ®️ehan (@theycallmepasha) December 27, 2020

That period is definitely not a century but two decades. — RIP Felistas💭 (@KingFibonacci2) December 27, 2020

These awards are promoted by countries, not more, but everyone knows of the football genius and the best in the galaxy, Messi pic.twitter.com/GkTpXYGWZB — 🇸🇦🇸🇦🇸🇦🇸🇦🇸🇦🇸🇦🇸🇦🇸🇦🇸🇦 (@saudimbs_2030) December 27, 2020

The most objective and non-bias organisation. Criteria to qualify is an international trophy so they have the highest of standards! Well done to Cristiano Ronaldo! Has there been a better player this past decade? I doubt it! — Tyler. D (@Dv2Tyler) December 27, 2020

Ronaldo's scintillating career was ordained during the Globe Soccer Awards, which was hosted on Sunday in Dubai, UAE. Following voting from the fans, the Portuguese forward was crowned the Player Of The Century, beating his arch-rival Messi. The Argentina international and Ronaldo have gone neck to neck for more than a decade.

With the Player Of The Century accolade, the debate over who deserved it more has re-emerged, more so the Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo debate with fans throwing out stats of the two footballing legends. Social media has been abuzz ever since the top honour for the 35-year-old, with fans tweeting about the same.

Cristiano Ronaldo 'happy' with the recognition

Ronaldo took to Instagram to express his thoughts on winning the accolade. He said, "Couldn’t be happier with tonight’s award! As I’m about to celebrate my 20th year as a professional footballer, Globe Soccer Player Of The Century is a recognition that I receive with so much joy and pride! Once again, great Gala tonight in Dubai at such an amazing place as Burj Khalifa."

Image courtesy: Globe Soccer Awards Twitter