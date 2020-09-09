Daley Blind Returns To Full Ajax Training After Collapsing During Hertha Berlin Friendly

On August 25, Ajax defender Daley Blind collapsed on the field during a pre-season friendly against Hertha Berlin. The Netherlands defender has now returned to full training with Ajax as confirmed by the Eredivisie champions after undergoing several medical tests before being given the green light by the authorities.

Ajax news: Manager speaks on Daley Blind collapse

Daley Blind was diagnosed with an inflammation of the heart muscle, also known as cardiomyopathy, in December the previous year after suffering dizziness. Post the diagnosis, the 30-year-old was forced to be on the sidelines for the next few months and an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD) was installed, a device that is placed under the skin.

During the Ajax friendly against Hertha Berlin, the defender's ICD went off. Ajax manager Erik ten Haag, while speaking to Ziggo Sport, confirmed that he had to sub off Daley Blind immediately, asserting that the player's ICD went off. The manager also insisted that the defender was feeling better, but the club will focus more on the incident.

Ajax news: Club confirm Daley Blind's return

Ajax confirmed Daley Blind's return to training this week. The statement read: "Daley Blind is again training fully with Ajax. In the Ajax - Hertha BSC practice match on Tuesday, August 25, the central defender had to be replaced. Afterwards, he underwent a few examinations, as a result of which he also had to deregister from the Dutch national team. The results of the studies gave no reason to keep Blind aside for longer."

Daley Blind, having emerged through the ranks at Ajax, went on to ply his trade in the Premier League later. The Netherlands international spent four seasons with Manchester United before returning to his boyhood club in 2018. During his second stint with the Eredivisie champions, Daley Blind has netted seven goals in 91 appearances.

Ajax begin title defence Sparta Rotterdam

The return of Daley Blind to full training with the first team has come as a major relief for the Dutch giants. Ajax begin their title defence against Sparta Rotterdam on Sunday, September 13 although it is still unclear if the Holland defender will be included in the squad considering his health condition.

