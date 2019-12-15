Dan Gosling's Goal Enough For Bournemouth To Register Win Over Chelsea

Bournemouth stunned Chelsea with a 1-0 win at the Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon. Dan Gosling scored the winner late in the 84' for Eddie Howe's side to claim all three points from the match.

Bournemouth's surprising victory

Coming into the match, Bournemouth had lost five consecutive matches and were just above the relegation zone. Chelsea, on the other hand, are in a slump of their own and the result on Saturday only added to their woes.

Bournemouth had showcased a spirited performance throughout the match with multiple opportunities falling for the away side. However, they were not able to convert any of those chances and it seemed like it would be another day of ruing the opportunities missed.

The ball fell for Gosling in the box and with his back to the goal, he scooped the ball over the defender and it dipped into the goal. There was a VAR check to see if he was offside but it wasn't the case and thus the goal was awarded.

The club had not won a match since a one-nil victory over Manchester United at the start of November.

The pressure increases for Frank Lampard and after the match, he said, "I’m disappointed, I did feel guarded against this when everyone on the outside was getting excited with seven wins on the trot. I was more level-headed because I felt there was more work to do and now we see there is definitely more work to do. When we play against teams who are organised and want to stop us playing – West Ham, Everton, Bournemouth today – we have to find another way and we haven’t managed to do that. That then brings nerves and stress in the stadium and within the team, which we haven’t dealt with well enough.

