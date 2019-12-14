Frank Lampard Jokes About Signing Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo And Kylian Mbappe

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has jokingly stated that he would ask the club management to sign Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Chelsea were earlier banned by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). However, their ban was reduced recently, meaning that they would be able to sign new players in the January 2020 transfer window.

Frank Lampard's press conference is coming up (1.30pm uk). He'll be previewing tomorrow's game against Bournemouth, as well as providing the latest team news.



You can tune in live on the Chelsea app! 👊#CHEBOU https://t.co/styqqThYPQ — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) December 13, 2019

Also Read | Chelsea Boss Frank Lampard: 'Won't Take Match Against United Lightly'

Frank Lampard wants to be involved in club's transfer decisions

Frank Lampard wants to have a say in the club’s signings. He jokingly commented that if he said that he wanted Kylian Mbappe, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi for his team’s front three, he might get knocked back by the club management. He clarified that he would not demand such signings, but it was obviously necessary for him to put forward his recommendations and have an open conversation with the owner and management of the club. He also hoped that the club moved forward in the right direction in the transfer window.

Also Read | Frank Lampard Praises 'full Package' Pulisic After Win Over Burnley

Frank Lampard could not sign players in the previous summer transfer window

Chelsea could not sign players in the previous summer transfer window. But they have still managed to perform well in the Premier League. The club was able to tap on to the potential of academy players with the likes of Mason Mount and Tammy Abraham leading the charge for Lampard.

Also Read | Manchester City Vs Chelsea: Frank Lampard Returns To His 'Not-to-be' Home

Chelsea will play against Bournemouth in the Premier League

Chelsea defeated Lille on Matchday 6 and have secured their spot in the Round of 16 of the Champions League along with Group H leaders Valencia. They are having a great Premier League campaign and are placed fourth in the points table. They will play their next Premier League game against Bournemouth on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 8.30 pm (IST).

Also Read | Chelsea News: Frank Lampard's Young Blues On International Duty