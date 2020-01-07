Daniele De Rossi Expresses Total Admiration For Idol Roy Keane By Choosing No 16

Former AS Roma great Daniele De Rossi has announced his retirement from football on Monday. The 36-year old was part of the Boca Juniors set up, having joined them in the summer. Before joining Boca, De Rossi spent his entire career at Serie A club Roma, whom he played for 616 times.

Also Read: Eden Hazard Turns 29: That Moment When The Belgian Ditched Sir Alex Ferguson

AS Roma legend Daniele De Rossi announces retirement

An absolutely fantastic football career comes to an end.



Thank you for so many incredible memories, Daniele



pic.twitter.com/BxVTd2mAhE — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) January 6, 2020

Also Read: Carabao Cup: Manchester United Vs Manchester City Live Streaming Details And Preview

Daniele De Rossi's tribute to Roy Keane

Daniele De Rossi was often referred to as a warrior in the centre of the midfield. De Rossi looked up to the former Manchester United captain Roy Keane as a source of inspiration and in fact admitted that he wore the AS Roma No.16 because it was also Roy Keane’s number at Manchester United. Daniele De Rossi once told the AS Roma website, that Roy Keane needs no introduction and the former Manchester United captain is De Rossi’s all-time idol. He said that he wears the No.16 because of Keane besides the fact that his daughter Gaia was also born on the 16th. Daniele De Rossi further added that Roy Keane is the only person he has asked for a photo, something he did not do even with Diego Maradona.

Also Read: Ronaldo Hat-trick Puts Juventus Top As Ibrahimovic Returns In Milan Stalemate

Roy Keane calls Daniele De Rossi a warrior

While Daniele De Rossi spoke highly about Roy Keane, it is fair to say that the respect shared by the duo is mutual. Keane is a harsh pundit and is not one who has a share of praise for anybody. However, in a game against Italy, Keane who is the assistant manager of Northern Ireland praised Daniele De Rossi calling him a ‘warrior’. The Italian World Cup winner even has a tattoo of the ‘hazard’ sign on his leg cautioning opponents of his fearlessness in the tackle.

Is there a better tattoo out there than Daniele de Rossi’s? 💪 pic.twitter.com/u45YNg1Igw — Dugout (@Dugout) March 13, 2018

Also Read: Pep Guardiola Leaves Sir Alex Ferguson Shaking With Anger During Champions League Final