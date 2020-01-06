Pep Guardiola Leaves Sir Alex Ferguson Shaking With Anger During Champions League Final

Former England international Gary Lineker has always made news for his controversial comments. Recently, the former Spurs player called current Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola as the most influential manager in Premier League history. The opinion did not go down well with the fans, with many calling out Lineker for his disrespect for Arsene Wenger and Sir Alex Ferguson.

I’ll say it for him. He’s had, arguably, the most positive influence of anyone, ever on our game. 👏🏻👏🏻 https://t.co/PrjiTG6ZBx — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) January 4, 2020

Garry Lineker calls Pep Guardiola the most influential manager in PL history

In a video posted by SPORF, Pep Guardiola downplayed his influence in English football. Gary Lineker said that Pep is by far the most influential manager in Premier League history. The tweet drew the ire of fans, with many considering it a disrespect to the work of Arsene Wenger at Arsenal and Sir Alex Ferguson at Manchester United. Debate ensued and a video of Sir Alex Ferguson shaking in anger during his dismal performance against Pep Guardiola’s Barcelona in the 2011 UEFA Champions League Final went viral.

Pep Guardiola leaves Manchester United boss Sir Alex Ferguson 'shaking' with anger

Manchester United and Barcelona clashed in the Champions League final for the second time in three years in 2011. Pep Guardiola’s men trumped in the first encounter in 2009, denying Sir Alex Ferguson a consecutive Champions League title. Barcelona were dominant in the 2011 clash, winning the game comfortably with a 3-1 margin. They had goals from Pedro, Lionel Messi and David Villa. Around five minutes before full-time, the cameras caught Sir Alex shivering with anger and the video is doing rounds on the internet after the Gary Lineker debate.

Pep Guardiola was a thorn in Sir Alex Ferguson’s flesh as he could never defeat the Spaniard's side during his time at Manchester United. Sir Alex further stated that Guardiola’s Barcelona was one of the most difficult teams to play against and that no other team dominated his Manchester United side like them.

