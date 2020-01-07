Eden Hazard Turns 29: That Moment When The Belgian Ditched Sir Alex Ferguson

Real Madrid star Eden Hazard has been touted as one of the best players in the world. The former Chelsea man joined Real Madrid after spending seven successful years at Stamford Bridge. On his 29th birthday, let us look at a time when the Belgian international had ditched Sir Alex Ferguson to join Chelsea.

2️⃣9️⃣. We all know where the party is on January 7th, @hazardeden10 🥳 pic.twitter.com/oStu5IeAcu — Belgian Red Devils (@BelRedDevils) January 7, 2020

Sir Alex Ferguson wanted to sign Eden Hazard from Lille

If I was taller I could play in goal! Well done to my big bro @thibautcourtois on the Golden Glove #cfc pic.twitter.com/5TgSvT08qE — Eden Hazard (@hazardeden10) May 22, 2017

Eden Hazard was wanted by many top European clubs when it was clear that the then 21-year-old youngster wanted to leave Lille in his pursuit of a big role at a bigger club. Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea aimed at bringing the Belgian to the Premier League. United had just lost the Premier League title to City on the final day of the campaign. Sir Alex Ferguson was looking to sign Hazard to usher in a new era at Old Trafford.

Eden Hazard joined Chelsea after their Champions League triumph in 2012

Sir Alex Ferguson seemed to have informed Hazard about their efforts in supporting young stars to fulfill their ambitions with the club. Ferguson also cited the example of former United star Cristiano Ronaldo who won the Champions League collectively along with the Ballon d’Or for his magnificent performance. However, Chelsea’s triumph in the Champions League that season compelled Hazard to move to Stamford Bridge. Chelsea were also the only club to meet the player’s wage demands as well as his agent’s £6 million fees.

Eden Hazard moved to Real Madrid from Chelsea in the previous summer

Thank you for this unforgettable day my new Real Madrid fans! #HalaMadrid



Merci pour cette journée inoubliable mes nouveaux fans du Real! #HALAMADRID pic.twitter.com/zhUxGjBFtT — Eden Hazard (@hazardeden10) June 13, 2019

After losing out on signing Hazard, United responded by signing Robin van Persie for a reported fee of £22 million. He played an important role in the Red Devils’ Premier League triumph in Ferguson’s final season. During his seven seasons at Chelsea, Hazard made a total of 352 appearances while also scoring 110 goals.

During his stint at Stamford Bridge, Hazard won two Premier League titles along with two Europa League titles. After a successful term with Chelsea, Hazard agreed to a deal to join Real Madrid in the previous summer.

