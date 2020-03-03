David Beckham Trolled On Inter Miami's MLS Debut With LAFC Fans' "You Look Lonely" Jibe

A number of stars who chose to move to the MLS at the twilight of their careers attested to the physicality and the competition in the MLS. David Beckham and his Inter Miami side were given one such reminder at the Banc of California Stadium last weekend. Inter Miami succumbed to a 1-0 loss against Los Angeles FC (LAFC), courtesy of a moment of brilliance from Carlos Vela. While on-pitch efforts couldn’t save David Beckham and his Inter Miami side the blushes in California this past weekend, LAFC supporters put salt in the wounds of David Beckham from the stands to add to his woes.

Also Read | Carlos Vela’s Goal Spoils Inter Miami MLS Debut

“You look lonely”, le cantaba la 3252 a David Beckham. [@brn_slippy] pic.twitter.com/kHZswmAkns — Rodolfo Landeros (@RodolfoLanderos) March 2, 2020

MLS 2020 highlights: David Beckham, Inter Miami suffer first loss, LAFC fans mock Beckham

Thirteen years ago, David Beckham moved to the MLS from LaLiga giants Real Madrid, leaving a trail of fame and fortune in his wake, as befitted a former member of the star-studded Galacticos side. While his move to the MLS accelerated the growth of the league back then, the league also offered him a lucrative deal should he choose to float an MLS franchise. That move came to fruition this year with the Inter Miami MLS debut last weekend. After mammoth efforts, Inter Miami played their first game against the team that topped the Western Conference table last season – Los Angeles FC.

Also Read | David Beckham Supported By Wife Victoria, Son Brooklyn And Friends At Inter Miami MLS Debut

🆕 season, same @11carlosV



🇲🇽 @LAFC's reigning @MLS MVP spoils @InterMiamiCF's debut with a chip David Beckham's former team-mate Eric Cantona would have been proud of 🤩pic.twitter.com/5MAlq1xgqQ — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) March 2, 2020

MLS 2020 highlights: Inter Miami MLS debut ends with LAFC directing banter at David Beckham

Carlos Vela condemned Inter Miami to defeat in their first-ever MLS game at the Banc of California Stadium. While there wasn’t a legion of supporters at the Inter Miami side of the stadium, LAFC fans took full note of this situation on the day. Seeing Inter Miami president David Beckham watch his side in action alone in the stands, LAFC supporters indulged in a bit of banter at the former Galactico.

Also Read | Inter Miami Players Dance With Fans And Meet Beckham Ahead Of Inter Miami MLS Debut

Inter Miami MLS debut: David Beckham trolled at Banc of California Stadium

“You look lonely”, chanted the LAFC faithful at David Beckham as his side succumbed to a narrow 1-0 loss. David Beckham then proceeded to acknowledge the LAFC faithful with a smile from the stands right after the chant. Inter Miami’s next game will see them face off against the Wayne Rooney-less DC United next weekend.

Also Read | Inter Miami: All You Need To Know About David Beckham's MLS Team