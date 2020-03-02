David Beckham Supported By Wife Victoria, Son Brooklyn And Friends At Inter Miami Opener

History was made on Sunday as Inter Miami CF played their first-ever game against Los Angeles FC in the MLS. Even though Inter Miami ended up losing the game 1-0, David Beckham was in good spirits along with his wife Victoria Beckham, son Brooklyn Beckham and his girlfriend Nicola Peltz at the Banc of California stadium. There were a few other celebrities as well present at the stadium in the form of celebrity chef Gordon Ramsey, Liv Tyler, Eva Longoria and Dave Garner were also present for the Inter Miami game.

With its first MLS game, #InterMiamiCF made history on Sunday. The 2020 Season is officially underway! 🤩 — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) March 2, 2020

David Beckham brings Inter Miami to Major League Soccer (MLS)

It's been six years since David Beckham made an announcement that he would be exercising an agreement with his former club LA Galaxy to develop his own soccer franchise at a cost of $25million (£19.5m). Despite the difficulties David Beckham faced in getting his wish fulfilled, never once did the former Manchester United star consider giving up.

Victoria Beckham showers love and support for husband David Beckham

Fashion designer Victoria Beckham had only words of affection for her husband David Beckham. Present for the inaugural match of Inter Miami, Victoria Beckham showed full support towards her husband of 20 years David Beckham and cosied up with him in the stands. Being an icon in the fashion world, Victoria Beckham took to Instagram to showcase her endearment for David Beckham.

David Beckham receives support from son's and Gordon Ramsey

Victoria Beckham wasn't the only one to showcase her love for David Beckham as the couple's eldest son Brooklyn Beckham, also uploaded on his Instagram story. Brooklyn Beckham was also present at the Inter Miami game with his girlfriend Nicola Peltz. An aspiring photographer, Brooklyn Beckham posted a picture with a caption reading, 'So proud of you dad', along with two heart emojis.

David's youngest son Cruz also followed the footsteps of his eldest brother Brooklyn Beckham and congratulated his father.

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsey ensured that he got a picture with the man of the hour David Beckham