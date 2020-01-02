David Luiz Predicts Big Future For Arsenal Under Mikel Arteta

Arsenal defeated Manchester United in the Premier League. This marked manager Mikel Arteta’s first win with the club. The 2-0 scoreline in the favour of Gunners reflected Arsenal’s amazing game against the Red Devils. Arsenal defender David Luiz has now opened up about the team’s victory under Arteta.

David Luiz expects things to change under Mikel Arteta

David Luiz, who secured a move from Chelsea to Arsenal last summer, has made some honest revelations about the team. The Brazilian centre back has stated that their victory against Manchester United was great. They were great in the first half and showed maturity in the second half. He, however, accepted that they were physically not ready. Luiz also exclaimed that the team was ready to improve and change under their new manager.

David Luiz mocked former Arsenal manager Unai Emery

David Luiz also commented on the club’s new manager. He described Arteta as a great coach, while also lauding him as a great player. He also believed that Arteta had the ability to make improvements in every player of the team. Luiz also mocked former Arsenal manager Unai Emery. He stated that things were bad at the beginning of the season. However, he expected things to change. According to the Brazilian, the team would deliver well if the players were happy.

Arsenal will next play against Leeds United in FA Cup

Arsenal defeated Manchester United at the Emirates in their Premier League clash on January 1, 2020. Nicolas Pepe opened the scoring for Mikel Arteta’s side in the 8th minute of the game after a brilliant effort from Sead Kolasinac. Sokratis Papastathopoulos doubled the team’s lead a few minutes before the end of the first half through a corner from Pepe, which was flicked by Alexandre Lacazette. David de Gea hit it away from the net. However, the ball reached Sokratis who fired it quickly into the net. Arsenal are placed 10th in the Premier League after their victory against Manchester United. They will next play against Leeds United on January 6, 2020 (January 7 according to IST) in the FA Cup.

