David Moyes Worked As A Fruit And Veg Delivery Man For Four Days During COVID-19 Lockdown

Football players and managers are trying to indulge in different activities to make most of their quarantine days. Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was seen learning how to wear a tie and now it is reported that West Ham manager David Moyes worked as a fruit and vegetable delivery man. David Moyes is self-isolating in Lancashire and is doing his bit to help his community during the time of crisis. David Moyes revealed that he delivered fruits and vegetables for four days to help families get the required supply of essential goods.

Coronavirus in UK: West Ham's David Moyes works as a delivery driver

Speaking to The Sun, West Ham manager David Moyes said: “When the virus first broke out, the fruit and veg shop in my village were asking for drivers to deliver fruit and veg. So I became a driver for the fruit and veg shop". David Moyes added that he delivered food to all the people in the neighbourhood. David Moyes did the job for four days after he read a sign which said ‘volunteers needed’.

David Moyes added that his wife was away from his house that time and he was all by himself. The 56-year-old stated that he would drop the fruits and vegetables on the doorstep, knock on the door and then move away. Most of David Moyes' customers were families and he admitted that he enjoying doing the deliveries. "I’ve got to say they were beautiful, colourful boxes of fruit and veg. I was thinking ‘this is great," said David Moyes.

Coronavirus in UK: Premier League return

The Premier League has been suspended for an indefinite period of time due to the outbreak of coronavirus in UK. However, the league is expected to resume in June once the situation is under control. West Ham were 16th in the Premier League before the outbreak of coronavirus in UK halted top-flight action. David Moyes and West Ham will need to find their form to stay away from the relegation zone once the Premier League return.