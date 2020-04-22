Luis Suarez Involves Himself In 7 Goals In Single Game For Barcelona In 2016; Watch Video

Luis Suarez is undoubtedly one of the best strikers in the world. Coming through the ranks at Ajax, Luis Suarez became a superstar at Liverpool. The Uruguayan then joined Barcelona in 2014 and became one of the club's favourite. On this day in 2016, Luis Suarez scored 4 times and provided three assists in Barcelona's 8-0 thrashing of Deportivo.

Barcelona ended their three-match losing streak by humiliating Deportivo in their own backyard. And Luis Suarez was undoubtedly the star of the match.

Also Read | Ronaldinho Made A Special Request While Under House Arrest; Here's What He Asked For

Watch: Luis Suarez goals and assists for Barcelona on April 20, 2016

Also Read | David Beckham's Best Goals In Illustrious Career For Real Madrid; Watch Video

Luis Suarez goals heaped hope for Barcelona

Luis Suarez bagged his brace in the first half of the match with his 11th and 24th minute goals and scored two more in the second half. Barcelona scored six times in the second half with Rakitic (47'), Messi (73'), Bartra (79'), Neymar (81') also getting on the scoresheet.

There were only four games left in the LaLiga 2015-16 season and Barcelona were neck-to-neck with Atletico Madrid in terms of the points table. Barcelona went on to become the champions that season and Luis Suarez became the highest goal scorer with 40 goals to his name.

Also Read | Wolves Striker Raul Jimenez Good Enough To Play For Manchester City: Ilkay Gundogan

Luis Suarez Barcelona stats

The striker has scored a total of 142 LaLiga goals in 172 appearances he made for Barcelona.

Also Read | Pep Guardiola Unimpressed By Man City Players For Not Accepting Pay Cuts Amid COVID-19

Also Read | Luis Suarez Bit Ivanovic OTD In 2013 As Chelsea And Liverpool Played Out A 2-2 Draw

Also Read | Luis Suarez's Solo Brace Against PSG Downed The French Giants 5 Years Ago; Watch Video