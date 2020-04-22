Robin Van Persie Claims Arsenal Did Not Offer Him A Contract Before Move To Man United

Robin van Persie revealed that Arsenal did not offer him a new contract when he chose to leave for Man United in 2012. Arsenal fans have termed Robin Van Persie as their 'biggest traitor' for joining their rival club. However, Robin van Persie has now gone on record to state that he did not have any offer from Arsenal on the table when he moved to Man United. He also confessed that he regrets the way he departed North London.

Robin van Persie joined Man United for a reported sum of £24 million in 2012. He went on to win the Premier League and Community Shield with the Red Devils. The Dutchman also claimed that he had a difference in opinion with Arsenal as his suggestions were not being taken seriously by the team. Robin van Persie also highlighted his problems with former Arsenal chief Ivan Gazidis.

Robin van Persie Arsenal contract: Van Persie reveals contract problems with Ivan

Robin van Persie, while talking on the High Performance podcast stated that he had issues with the way Ivan Gazidis behaved while handling the whole situation in 2012. "It was not only between me and Arsene Wenger, but there was also more happening with Ivan (Gazidis) of course and the way he behaved and the way he handled the whole situation."

Robin van Persie Arsenal contract: Van Persie admits mistake in moving

Robin van Persie said that it was difficult for him to move to Man United after spending so much time at Arsenal. He then spoke about the 'two-page' long letter he wrote to the Arsenal board. However, the star insisted that Arsenal did not offer him a new deal. Robin van Persie added that he should have done better from his side while leaving Arsenal. He lastly said, "I can promise you on my kids, if someone comes with proof that Arsenal offered me a deal, I will give you a million [pounds] now, today."

Robin van Persie stats for Arsenal

Robin van Persie joined Arsenal for a reported sum of £2.75 million on May 17, 2004. Arsenal's legendary manager Arsene Wenger, while talking about Robin Van Persie back in 2003 said, "He can play on the left side of midfield, as a creative player behind the main strikers or as a target man." Robin van Persie scored a total of 132 goals in 278 games while playing for Arsenal.

