David Silva Net Worth, Salary At Man City And Future With The Club

David Silva is one of the biggest names in football. The midfielder currently plays for Premier League club Manchester City and has amassed 395 appearances for the club. He has won four Premier League titles, two FA Cups and four League Cups during his time at Manchester City.

David Silva net worth

David Silva is one of the richest footballers in the world and has a net worth that currently stands at an estimated $55 million, as reported by The Richest. It should be noted that this is just an estimated figure as the Spanish star has also made it Forbes’ Top 20 richest football players’ list and is among Manchester City's five highest earners.

David Silva salary at Manchester City

Manchester City have been operating on a unique bonus/incentive-based contracts for its players since 2014. It results in a reduction in their base salary. However, there are high performance-based incentives and bonuses. According to Total Sportek, David Silva earns a basic weekly wage of £220,000.

David Silva - Future with Man City

David Silva had signed a one-year contract extension deal with Manchester City three years ago. This kept him at the club until 2020. After a memorable run with Manchester City which began in 2010, David Silva said that he'll leave the club by the end of next season. He stated that the 2019-20 campaign will be his last in Manchester. However, he has expressed that he is very pleased with everything that he has achieved during his time with Manchester City.

