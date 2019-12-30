The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Danica Patrick Net Worth, New Malibu Mansion With Aaron Rodgers And Their Combined Worth

other sports

Danica Patrick is a former professional racing driver who is the most successful woman in the history of American open-wheel racing. Find out her net worth.

Written By Danish Ansari | Mumbai | Updated On:
Danica patrick

Danica Patrick, who started off as a cheerleader in high school, went on to be recognised as the best female racer in the world. Patrick is the most accomplished woman in the history of American open-wheel racing. Her victory in the 2008 Indy Japan 300 remains the only win by a woman in an IndyCar Series race. The racing legend had a record-breaking career spanning over 14 years. She called it quits at the age of 36 in May 2018.

Also Read | Marshawn Lynch Net Worth, Salary, NFL Career, Seattle Seahawks Return

Danica Patrick net worth

Danica Patrick has a net worth that currently stands at an estimated $60 million, as reported by Celebrity Net Worth. This comes from her time as a successful auto racer most of her life. She also earns from TV show appearances and personal businesses ventures.

Also Read | Lionel Messi Net Worth, Salary And His El Clasico Record For Barcelona

Danica Patrick: Her NFL boyfriend Aaron Rodgers

Danica is dating NFL star Aaron Rodgers with whom she has a combined worth of $180 million. Aaron Rodgers has a net worth of $120 million. It is exactly twice as much as that of Danica Patrick.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Danica Patrick (@danicapatrick) on

Also Read | Serena Williams Net Worth, Husband And The Couple's Combined Worth

Danica Patrick and Aaron Rodgers scoop up $28 million Malibu mansion

Danica Patrick has been in a relationship with the Green Bay Packers quarterback since January 2018. The retired pro racecar driver is said to be a proud girlfriend. She is often sighted cheering on her boyfriend at the NFL games. The sports duo recently joined the ranks of celebrities in Malibu. The couple reportedly bought a $28 million Mediterranean-style mansion in the lavish California beach community along the scenic Pacific Coast Highway.

Also Read | Luka Doncic Net Worth, Salary And The NBA Star's Mega Deal With Jordan Brand

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
PRIYANKA VADRA EVADES QUESTION
FIRE BREAKS OUT AT PM MODI HOME
CONGRESS QUESTIONS CDS APPOINTMENT
SHARAD PAWAR BACKS MAMATA BANERJEE
DHONI'S UNIQUE RECORD AGAINST KOHLI
UNICEF'S EFFORTS IN WEST BENGAL