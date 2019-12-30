Danica Patrick Net Worth, New Malibu Mansion With Aaron Rodgers And Their Combined Worth

Danica Patrick, who started off as a cheerleader in high school, went on to be recognised as the best female racer in the world. Patrick is the most accomplished woman in the history of American open-wheel racing. Her victory in the 2008 Indy Japan 300 remains the only win by a woman in an IndyCar Series race. The racing legend had a record-breaking career spanning over 14 years. She called it quits at the age of 36 in May 2018.

Danica Patrick net worth

Danica Patrick has a net worth that currently stands at an estimated $60 million, as reported by Celebrity Net Worth. This comes from her time as a successful auto racer most of her life. She also earns from TV show appearances and personal businesses ventures.

Danica Patrick: Her NFL boyfriend Aaron Rodgers

Danica is dating NFL star Aaron Rodgers with whom she has a combined worth of $180 million. Aaron Rodgers has a net worth of $120 million. It is exactly twice as much as that of Danica Patrick.

Danica Patrick and Aaron Rodgers scoop up $28 million Malibu mansion

Danica Patrick has been in a relationship with the Green Bay Packers quarterback since January 2018. The retired pro racecar driver is said to be a proud girlfriend. She is often sighted cheering on her boyfriend at the NFL games. The sports duo recently joined the ranks of celebrities in Malibu. The couple reportedly bought a $28 million Mediterranean-style mansion in the lavish California beach community along the scenic Pacific Coast Highway.

Aaron Rodgers & Danica Patrick have reportedly purchased a Malibu estate for $28 million in cash. From Aug. 29 to Dec. 31, 2018, the Packers paid Rodgers $67 million as part of his new deal. pic.twitter.com/KQMT6DdCsp — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) December 26, 2019

