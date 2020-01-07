Eden Hazard Net Worth, Salary With Real Madrid And Lucrative Endorsement Deals

Eden Hazard, who started his career at Lille in 2005, is one of the most famous football players. The winger currently plays for Real Madrid and captains the national team of Belgium. Widely known for his attacking playing style as a forward player, he is often described by many in the sport as one of the best players in the world. He has also been compared to the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi for the dribbling skills and agility he has displayed while taking on defenders and beating opponents in one on one situations on the field. After getting snapped up by Chelsea in 2011-12, Hazard has evolved into a star striker for Premier League giants and has also been recognized as Chelsea Player of the Year for 2013-14.

✅ 8 games

✅ 5 goals

@hazardeden10 is your Devil of the Year! 😈🇧🇪

Eden Hazard net worth

Eden Hazard has a net worth that currently stands at an estimated $100 million, according to The Richest. However, it is certain that his worth is only destined to grow, given his progression in the sport.

Eden Hazard salary

Eden Hazard had left Chelsea to sign a reported $113.34 million deal with the Real Madrid in 2019 to become Los Blancos’ second-highest earner. As reported by Evening Standard, Hazard was set to earn £19.2 million every year after his new deal with Real Madrid. Although he has enjoyed numerous sponsorship deals throughout his career, his biggest endorsement deal is with Nike, who have reportedly been his boot supplier since he was 16.

During his time at Chelsea, Eden Hazard was the best player at Stamford Bridge and helped the club win two Premier League titles, the FA Cup as well as two Europa League titles. He even helped Belgium to third in the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

