De Gea's Top 10 Saves At Manchester United, Nine Years On Since His Move From Spain

Manchester United signed goalkeeper David de Gea on this day nine years ago, and the rest, as they say, is history. The former Atletico Madrid shot-stopper was signed for a British record fee for a goalkeeper of approximately £18.9 million and has made over 300 appearances for the Red Devils, lifting the Premier League, an FA Cup, a League Cup, three Community Shields and the UEFA Europa League in the process. David de Gea has been a key figure for Man United this decade and has found a place for himself in the club's record books, despite his recent struggles.

🅰️ 306 #PL appearances

⛔️ 109 clean sheets

🧤 1 Golden Glove

🏆 1 PL title pic.twitter.com/XryIzDsrnl — Premier League (@premierleague) June 29, 2020

David de Gea Manchester United Career: Top 10 David de Gea saves

Since Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement, David de Gea has established himself as arguably the best player at the club, winning the prestigious Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year four times, the most in the club's history. The De Gea saves, famously coined as #DaveSaves, have been part of the club's folklore in the past decade, with the Spanish international keeping the opposition at bay with a series of impossible-looking saves over the years.

In a decade that has seen Manchester United fall from their lofty standards to mediocrity and inconsistency, the De Gea saves have been a key feature, keeping the Red Devils in contention for continental football. The De Gea saves against now-teammate Juan Mata's free-kick and his double-save against Arsenal, denying both Alexis Sanchez and Alexandre Lacazette have been amongst the best made by a Manchester United keeper. Here are some of the top David de Gea saves for Manchester United in the Premier League.

David de Gea saves: David de Gea net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the David de Gea net worth stands at an approximate $25 million. Much of the De Gea net worth stems from his Manchester United salary, where he is one of the highest earners. The Spanish international is sponsored by the likes of Adidas, Pepsi and EA Sports, among others, and is the second-highest marketable goalkeeper behind Manuel Neuer. According to Sportekz, the De Gea Manchester United wage amounts to a massive £350,000 making him the highest-paid goalkeeper in the world.

