UFC Legend Khabib Nurmagomedov Receives Offer To Join Professional Russian Football Club

UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov recently received an official offer to join a Russian Professional Football League team, FC Kamaz. The undefeated Russian retired from MMA after defeating Justin Gaethje at UFC 257 in October 2020. Since then, Nurmagomedov has kept himself busy with various activities and sports, including football. The Eagle, who’s a huge football fan, was recently caught showing off his skills while playing with his teammates, friends and former AC Milan midfielder Clarence Seedorf.

Khabib Nurmagomedov receives offer to join FC Kamaz

Not just that, Khabib Nurmagomedov also sarcastically insisted he wants to become a pro footballer next, saying he's a "free agent" for any clubs interested. It looks like FC Kamaz have taken Nurmagomedov’s comments seriously as they are willing to give The Eagle a chance to play in the third tier of Russian football. While replying to Nurmagomedov’s post, FC Kamaz explained why the Real Madrid fan would be a great addition to their team.

"We offer you to make your football debut as part of our team. PFL is the football UFC... We play every match only to win [and are] an ambitious team with the task of entering the FNL," read the club statement (via RT Sport).

In the post, FC Kamaz also invited Nurmagomedov to take part in a three-week training camp, starting on February 12, 2021. Not just FC Kamaz, but PFL is also ready to allow The Eagle to compete in the competition. In a tweet, PFL wrote, “We have prepared for you a certificate for Khabib... If everything goes well, you just have to insert the date of issue”.

Подготовили для ФК «КАМАЗ» удостоверение на @TeamKhabib. Если всё сложится, вам останется только вставить дату выдачи😁💪 pic.twitter.com/BLMpMKdEWN — Ассоциация ПФЛ (@PFL_RUSSIA) January 28, 2021

FC Kamaz's offer to The Eagle: Khabib Nurmagomedov's love for football

Khabib Nurmagomedov has been very vocal about his love for football. Apart from having friendly relations with legends like Cristiano Ronaldo and Zlatan Ibrahimović, the Russian has stated that he always dreamt of being a football player. Khabib Nurmagomedov also believes that football is a much superior sport than MMA, as “you don't have to fight or smash somebody — you just go onto grass and show everyone what you are capable of doing professionally”.

Image Source: Khabib Nurmagomedov, FC Kamaz/ Instagram