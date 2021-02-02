Sergio Ramos To Man United: Has Real Madrid Star Picked Old Trafford As Next Destination?

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has hit an impasse in contract talks with the club and the Spanish international could head out in the summer according to reports. The 34-year-old veteran's contract at the Santiago Bernabeu expires in the summer and could join a club as a free agent. And according to Spanish media, the Real Madrid legend has already chosen his next destination, with a move to Manchester United being the biggest possibility.

Also Read: Man United Transfer News: £60m-rated Defender Jules Kounde Becomes Top Summer Target

Sergio Ramos to Man United? Real Madrid captain eyes Old Trafford switch after contract impasse

According to a report by The Mirror, Sergio Ramos is eyeing a move to the Premier League as he doesn't favour playing in the Ligue 1 for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The Spaniard joined Los Blancos from Sevilla in 2005 and has since established himself as one of the greatest defenders of all time. The 34-year-old is entering the final years of his career, but will expect to earn more than £200,000 a week and turned down a new two-year deal at Real Madrid when he was asked to take a 10 percent pay cut. However, with the pandemic, finances are strained across England, and there are only a handful clubs who could afford his wages.

Also Read: Liverpool Sign Ozan Kabak To Ease Defensive Woes, Option To Buy Set At £18m In Summer

Sergio Ramos has chosen Manchester United as his next destination. He won't renew with Real Madrid. Figures have already been discussed [€226,000 per week]. [@elchiringuitotv] pic.twitter.com/5evqcNudde — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) February 1, 2021

Sources close to Ramos believe a move to Manchester City or Liverpool would be ‘very difficult’ but no club is being ruled out. The defending Premier League champions signed two centre-backs on January deadline day and Manchester City have four top centre-backs in their ranks. Everton could also be a potential destination, with former Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti at the helm, under who Ramos won the first of his four Champions League titles. However, the Toffees will have to get players off their wage bill to afford a potential Sergio Ramos salary.

Also Read: Jose Mourinho Says Tottenham's Loss Against Brighton Was A Collective Responsibility

Before the Sergio Ramos transfer rumours linked him to a Man United switch, the Real Madrid captain met Red Devils legend David Beckham, who told him about life at Old Trafford. Beckham and Ramos were teammates at Santiago Bernabeu for a brief period, before the former England international moved to the United States with LA Galaxy. The 34-year-old remains unconvinced about a move to Paris Saint-Germain and has already turned down lucrative offers from Asia because of his family's concerns about relocating.

Also Read: Anthony Martial Asks Man United To Help With Security After Racist Trolls, Death Threats

A Sergio Ramos transfer to Manchester United makes sense for manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who is in need of an experienced reinforcement at centre-back and they're one of the few clubs who can meet Ramos salary demands. Solskjaer would hope that the 34-year-old can shore up the defence and make an impact, much like Thiago Silva has done at Chelsea after he signed for The Blues in the summer. Man United have recently shown no reluctance in adding experience to their young squad, signing Edinson Cavani in the summer on a free transfer.

(Image Courtesy: Sergio Ramos Instagram)