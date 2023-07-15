Declan Rice Bids Adieu To West Ham Stay With An Emotional Statement And Video - WATCH

Declan Rice is set to join Arsenal for the upcoming Premier League season as he leaves West Ham after spending 9 years at the club. The Defensive midfielder joined West Ham’s youth academy in 2014 and will be ending his stint as a club legend. The player was last seen training in Portugal with Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes.

Declan Rice and West Ham make the exit official

Declan Rice has penned an open letter to West Ham fans. — West Ham United (@WestHam) July 15, 2023

Top teams like Chelsea, Manchester City, and Bayern Munich have expressed interest in the highly sought-after talent, but Arsenal has prevailed in its pursuit of the youngster.

Declan Rice's departure from West Ham has now been officially announced by West Ham, although Arsenal has yet to formally announce the Englishman's entrance. West Ham United announced on their website that they had negotiated a deal for Rice to leave, with the transfer fee establishing a new record for a British player beating Manchester City's Jack Grealish.

Rice sends a message and a video saying goodbye.

Declan Rice uploaded an emotional clip with his Instagram fans in a moving message on his spell at West Ham. Rice's extraordinary journey is admirably shown in the post, which highlights his development from a youngster to the captain of the Hammers. Additionally, it contains memorable events like the magical night in Prague in June, when Rice was a crucial part of West Ham winning the title for the first time since 1980.

Declan Rice conveys his intense feelings in the film as he thinks back on his ten years at West Ham. He acknowledges the enormous influence the club has had on both his personal and professional lives and expresses amazement that such a big chapter in his life has ended. Rice recognizes his development as a person, player, and captain while highlighting the everlasting high of winning the European trophy in Prague.

He emphasises his enthusiasm and pride for leading the squad, as well as the close relationship he has with the supporters, whom he regards as extended family. Rice is grateful for the amazing memories and finest days of his life and thanks everyone associated with the organization, including the managers, coaches, backroom personnel, and players.