Declan Rice Makes Flawless Debut For Arsenal As He Takes On Against MLS-All Stars - WATCH

The 2022-23 Premier League runner-up, Arsenal, finally had a fresh start in the pre-season as Mikel Arteta beat Wayne Rooney’s side of the MLS All-Stars by a 5-0 score. The biggest signing for Arsenal, Declan Rice, made his first-ever appearance with the Gunners logo on his chest. Arteta will be looking to make the most of the former West Ham captain, as he is regarded as one of the best defensive midfielders in the Premier League.

3 things you need to know

Declan Rice led West Ham to win the UEFA Europa Conference League last season

Arsenal’s Kai Havertz was on the scoresheet against MLS All-Stars

Declan Rice came in the second half of the match

Also Read: UEFA Champions League Winner Riyad Mahrez Closing-in To Switch To Al Ahli: Reports

Who all scored goals for Arsenal against the MLS All-Stars?

The English Premier League team dominated the MLS team with goals from Gabriel Jesus, Leandro Trossard, Jorginho, Gabriel Martinelli, and Kai Havertz, demonstrating their strength. With the forthcoming Premier League season right around the corner, head coach Mikel Arteta will be happy with the performance.

Declan Rice wearing the Arsenal kit must have thrilled the Audi Field crowd of red-clad Arsenal supporters. Last weekend, the gifted midfielder moved in a record-breaking British transfer deal worth 105 million pounds from West Ham to Arsenal. Just over an hour into the game, Rice walked onto the field to a roaring reception from the crowd. They continued to applaud Rice whenever he held the ball.

Here he is! Declan Rice in an #AFC shirt pic.twitter.com/5dvcnSGEns — Kaya Kaynak (@kayakaynak97) July 20, 2023

Also Read: 'Dream Came True': Beckham Welcomes Lione Messi To Inter Miami With A Heartwarming Message

When is Arsenal’s Premier League campaign going to start?

Arsenal is practising through friendlies as they get ready for their Premier League opener against Nottingham Forest on August 12. The club will play FC Barcelona on July 26 in Inglewood, California, after playing Manchester United on Saturday in East Rutherford, New Jersey, as the team looks forward to getting fit before the season starts.

It's interesting to note that the Major League Soccer squad they faced did not have Miami's most recent recruit, Lionel Messi, or Sergio Busquets on their roster. Although the absence of the football legends was felt, the excitement of watching Declan Rice play for Arsenal kept fans waiting for the start of the Premier League season.