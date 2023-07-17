UEFA Champions League Winner Riyad Mahrez Closing-in To Switch To Al Ahli: Reports

Manchester City are among the best football clubs in the world after they won a historic treble, UEFA Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup. Pep Guardiola will be eyeing to make his squad even more stronger than before as the Spanish manager is eyeing to do something special that the club even decided to let go their captain, Iikay Gundogan to FC Barcelona this season.

Where could Manchester City stars play next season?

(Riyad Mahrez and Bernado Silva celebrating for City, Image-AP)

As a result of a verbal agreement he made with the Saudi Arabian club Al-Ahli, Riyad Mahrez is about to leave Manchester City. Al-Ahli is willing to pay the player's transfer cost of £30 million. Mahrez has stated his desire to leave Manchester City, and recent reports indicate that he and Al-Ahli have reached a personal agreement. The move of Mahrez has not yet been finalised, but talks between the two teams are anticipated to begin within the next 24 to 48 hours.

Manchester City might lose both Riyad Mahrez and Bernardo Silva in a single summer window. Silva has indicated interest in joining Barcelona, while also getting an offer from PSG. His preference, though, is to join the Catalan giants. Meanwhile, Mahrez wishes to leave Manchester City. Pep Guardiola, the manager, is allegedly dissatisfied with the potential of losing both of his outstanding attacking players in the same market.

How much could Mahrez possibly earn with a move to the Saudi Pro League?

Riyad Mahrez could earn a salary of £ 25 million per season and could be one of the likes to join the Saudi Arabian teams like Cristiano Ronaldo, Kante, Benzema and more. The Algerian star was part of the historic Premier League-winning squad of Leicester City and went on to win 4 more EPL titles with Manchester City. The player was one of the best players in the City squad but his time was limited after the arrivals of stars like Jack Grealish and Erling Haaland and Pep often started the player on the bench. He still has a contract with the UEFA Champions League champions till 2025 but looks for more game time.