Dele Alli Calls Tottenham "arrogant" After Jose Mourinho's Side Lost To Manchester United

Tottenham Hotspur lost against Manchester United in the Premier League on Matchday 15, courtesy of Marcus Rashford’s brace. This was Jose Mourinho’s first defeat after becoming the Tottenham manager, taking over from Mauricio Pochettino. Tottenham had won the first three matches since Jose Mourinho’s appointment.

Marcus Rashford scores either side of Dele Alli's great strike to inflict defeat on Jose Mourinho's Spurs

Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur: Dele Alli scored the only goal for Spurs

Dele Alli scored the only goal for Tottenham at Old Trafford and the player was visibly frustrated over his team’s performance. After the match, Dele Alli spoke to the media on his team’s performance. He said that United were desperate for a win, particularly due to the return of their former manager.

Dele Alli feels that Tottenham Hotspur lost due to their own attitude

Dele Alli further stated that his side did not lose because United outplayed them, but because of their own attitude. Spurs were not hungry for a victory at Old Trafford. He felt that Spurs were a bit arrogant and over-confident after their three consecutive wins under their new manager.

Dele Alli has scored four goals in four games under Jose Mourinho

Dele Alli was asked about his recent resurgence under Jose Mourinho. He replied that it was always nice to score for the team but there are no positives when the team suffers a defeat. Dele Alli has become an important part of Mourinho’s team, scoring four goals in four games. Marcus Rashford continued his fine form when he opened the scoring in the sixth minute. Tottenham found themselves level in the 39th minute, thanks to a great finish by Dele Alli. Rashford scored his second goal of the match from the spot, having been awarded a penalty in the 47th minute.

Tottenham Hotspur are now eighth in the Premier League table

🚨 MATCH HIGHLIGHTS 🚨



Watch all the best bits from our 2-1 win over Spurs...

The defeat against Manchester United leaves Tottenham in the eighth spot with 20 points. On the other hand, Manchester United are now up to the sixth spot with 21 points. Tottenham will play against Burnley on Saturday, December 7, 2019, while Manchester United will host Manchester City on the same day at Old Trafford in the Manchester Derby.

