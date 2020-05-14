Dele Alli Held At Knifepoint, Suffers Facial Injuries After Being Punched By Robbers

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli was reportedly held at knifepoint by two men during a burglary in his house on Wednesday, May 13. Dele Alli was in quarantine in his house when two men wearing balaclavas broke into the property. Per reports, Alli was with his friend Harry Hickford, their two partners and another unnamed long-term friend.

Dele Alli held at knifepoint, Dele Alli punched during a burglary at his house

The two men entered Dele Alli's North London property from the backside before engaging in a scuffle with the Spurs star. According to Daily Mail, Dele Alli was punched in the face by one of the burglars and sustained a minor facial bruise but avoided any serious injury. Reports further state the other members in the house were in a state of shock during the burglary.

According to the statement from a police spokesman, the officials were alerted around 12:35 AM local time on Wednesday about a robbery at a residential address in Barnet. The spokesman said two males entered the property and stole jewellery items and watches before fleeing the scene of the crime. As mentioned above, the spokesman confirmed that one of the burglars attacked one of the victims who was in his 20s (Dele Alli), but the latter did not sustain any serious injury and did not require hospitalisation.

CCTV footage from the 24-year-old's Barnet home was handed over to the officials who will now be looking for the two suspects. As of now, no arrests have been made as the police officers continue with their investigation of the crime scene.

As soon as the reports of 'Dele Alli held at knifepoint' were released by the British media, the 24-year-old England international took to Twitter to express his gratitude for the messages he received from his supporters. The Spurs midfielder wrote it was a 'horrible experience' for all members of the house but everyone was now fine.

Thank you for all the messages. Horrible experience but we’re all okay now. Appreciate the support. — Dele (@dele_official) May 13, 2020

Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur are preparing to step up their individual training regimen for the players as the club is reportedly eyeing to restart regular training as soon Premier League's Project Restart gets approved. The Premier League has been suspended since March due to the COVID-19 outbreak in the UK and rest of Europe. With the league determined to complete the 2019/20 season, clubs and officials are eyeing a return to action in the month of June. As of now, the league is yet to earmark a date for a Premier League return.

