Dele Alli Posts Epic Video, Spurs Star Comically Recreates Lion King Scene: Watch

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli recently posted a hilarious video on Instagram. Dele Alli Instagram was abuzz with a video of the midfielder watching Lion King. The player has been under self-quarantine for the past few weeks amid the growing number of cases of the coronavirus pandemic in England. Meanwhile, the Premier League stands suspended until the end of April, meaning the Dele Alli quarantine period will last until the end of next month itself.

Also Read | Spurs news: Mauricio Pochettino claims Son would have left had he not played in the Asian Games

Dele Alli Instagram: Midfielder imitates Lion King scene

In the latest round of Spurs news, Dele Alli has been spending his days watching movies on his giant home projector. In a video posted on Dele Alli Instagram, the midfielder is seen watching Lion King. As the famous scene of the Lion King approached, the midfielder imitated the scene with his pet dog Uno.

Also Read | Tottenham star Dele Alli parties for two nights in a row amid coronavirus pandemic

Dele Alli quarantine: Spurs star is a big fan of Lion King

The video posted on Dele Alli Instagram was accompanied by a caption that read, "Turns out Uno loves the Lion King as much as I do." The player also took to Twitter to express his admiration for the movie. His tweet read, “Can’t beat a Disney Classic” accompanied by an image of his screen displaying Lion King.

Also Read | Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli furiously slams boots as Leipzig haunt Spurs in UCL

Dele Alli Instagram: Fans react to Dele Alli quarantine Lion King video

What screen is that 😱😱😱 I won’t have the money but I’m redoing my room and that size screen 👌👌👌 — Finn “Avenger” T (@filmmadfinn) March 25, 2020

Great choice Dele 👍🏼 — Charlotte (@Charpercy84) March 24, 2020

He wanna lift a trophy 🏆 soo bad 😅 — moTo feAR GOd (@kevybilly) March 25, 2020

#cinemaroom How big is that screen?!? 😍 — Grant Ridley (@grantridley) March 24, 2020

Enjoy it Dele! Remember while others think about what they can take, a true king searches for what he can give. — Sarge Almeida (@almeida_sarge) March 24, 2020

Dele Alli quarantine: Premier League suspension extended

Tottenham Hotspur have decided to suspend the team’s training schedule until the situation improves. Meanwhile, the Premier League, which was earlier scheduled to resume by April 4, was later suspended until the end of April fearing the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Also Read | Tottenham star Dele Alli 'sorry' after mocking coronavirus on social media