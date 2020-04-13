Dele Alli Posts Hilarious Pictures Of Birthday Celebration In Isolation Amid Lockdown

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli celebrated his 24th birthday in self-isolation. The Dele Alli birthday party was celebrated in quarantine as the coronavirus lockdown has forced Premier League players to remain indoors amid the spread of the plague. The English star took to Instagram to share the events of the Dele Alli birthday that was celebrated in solitary confinement.

Dele Alli quarantine: Tottenham star Dele Alli birthday in isolation

The Tottenham ace was forced to celebrate the Dele Alli birthday by himself on April 11 due to the laws of the coronavirus lockdown. Most of his Tottenham teammates, friends and family members were unable to celebrate with Alli due to the coronavirus plague that has advised social contact should be at a minimal. However, that did not stop Dele Alli from celebrating by himself in comical fashion. Dele Alli posted a picture with the caption 'turning 24 in isolation wasn't so bad' and thanked everyone for their wishes upon cutting his cake shaped in the form of a PlayStation controller.

Dele Alli quarantine: Tottenham star Dele Alli birthday celebrations

The Tottenham star posted pictures of himself playing Pin The Tail On The Donkey alone at his home in North London. The montage also included a picture of Alli at a barbeque albeit there was only one patty on the grill, presumably for himself. Amid the Dele Alli quarantine, the Tottenham star was also pictured playing Twister all by himself. Although the Tottenham playmaker looked rather underwhelmed by the occasion, he was dressed up in good spirits donning a party hat with glasses and a drink in his hand. The English midfielder shared his birthday party updates with his 7 million Instagram followers:

Dele Alli quarantine: Dele Alli net worth

Dele Alli recently admitted that he is extremely bored by staying at home but is still following the rules of the lockdown very carefully. According to The Times, Dele earns around $125,000 (£100,000) a week after signing a six-year contract extension with Tottenham in 2018. Reports from WTFOOT claim that the Dele Alli net worth is around $16.5 million (£13.2 million).

