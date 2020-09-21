Luis Suarez Transfer To Juventus OFF, Confirms Director Paratici Amid Atleti Talks

Barcelona outcast Luis Suarez's future continues to be in limbo with the striker yet to agree to join a new club after Ronald Koeman made it clear the Uruguayan isn't a part of his plans. The Uruguay international was closely linked with a move to defending Serie A champions Juventus. However, the Bianconeri's sporting director has now ruled out any prospective Luis Suarez transfer to Italy.

Juventus director rebuffs Luis Suarez transfer talks

Luis Suarez undertook an Italian language test to acquire a European Union (EU) passport in an attempt to ply his trade at the Allianz Stadium. Rules stipulate that a team can sign only two non-EU players in a transfer window. Andrea Pirlo has already roped in Brazil midfielder Arthur Melo and USA international Weston McKennie to fulfil that quota.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Juventus director Fabio Paratici has now rubbished any further developments in the Luis Suarez transfer. The Juventus director has claimed that Luis Suarez should not be counted in the possible arrivals at the club. He cited the enormous time it takes to acquire a passport as the main reason they gave up on the deal.

Luis Suarez transfer to Atletico Madrid?

Paratici claims that in the event the Luis Suarez transfer does materialise, the club will find it difficult to register the striker for the Champions League. Juventus' main focus has been a Champions League triumph over the past few seasons. The Juventus director has confirmed that the club did think of sealing the Luis Suarez transfer earlier.

The lengthy schedule to acquire a passport, though, has forced the club to drop the idea. Meanwhile, the 33-year-old Barcelona outcast has also been linked with Atletico Madrid. Diego Simeone reportedly wants an experienced striker to lead the lines at the Wanda Metropolitano and Luis Suarez could just be the perfect fit for the Argentine tactician.

Football transfer news: Paratici hints at other options apart from Dzeko

Meanwhile, Juventus now look to sign AS Roma striker Edin Dzeko. The Bosnian international was reported to be closer than ever to joining the Turin-based outfit and has been touted as the ideal replacement for Gonzalo Higuain who was released on Friday. The Argentine striker has joined Major League Soccer (MLS) side Inter Miami.

However, the Juventus director claims that Dzeko isn't the only option the club is looking at. Paratici insists that the club will sign just one striker this summer and they will proceed calmly. He cited the remaining 15 days for the transfer window to end as sufficient to rope in a decent centre-forward.

Image courtesy: Luis Suarez Instagram