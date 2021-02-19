Cristiano Ronaldo Called 'Selfish' By THIS Ex-Italy Star After Champions League Upset

Italian giants Juventus suffered a massive setback in their Champions League campaign. Andrea Pirlo's men were forced down the defeating way by FC Porto in the first leg of the round of 16. Cristiano Ronaldo appeared hapless, as he failed to at least salvage a draw for his side. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has now seen criticism mount on him, with former football star Antonio Cassano labelling him selfish.

Also Read | Ronaldo Transfer News Latest: Clubs Cristiano Ronaldo Could Join If He Leaves Juventus

Antonio Cassano criticises Cristiano Ronaldo

Cassano, while speaking to Christian Vieri on Twitch, has branded Ronaldo selfish while also claiming that he is struggling to adapt to Pirlo's tactics. Cassano's claims cannot be corroborated well with stats, citing the fact that he has been the most productive player for the defending Serie A champions. He has racked up 23 goals in 27 appearances across all competitions, the most among his teammates.

Although Cassano insists Ronaldo is still on top of the game, he does not shy away from claiming that the Portuguese international is enduring a rough patch at Allianz Stadium at the moment. "I have always said, even though he is a phenomenon and has scored a billion goals, that with Andrea Pirlo's idea of football he could run into difficulties."

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo would’ve been UFC champ if he was born in Dagestan: Khabib Nurmagomedov

Antonio Cassano brands Cristiano Ronaldo 'selfish'

Former Italy and Real Madrid forward asserts that although Ronaldo scores a goal every game, he has struggled with Pirlo's playing style. He went on to slam the 36-year-old forward as selfish, describing him as a player who isn't bothered about other players scoring goals.

"He's the kind of player that lives to score, not for the game, for the great match. He lives to score and in this moment the situation is getting worse. The years pass for everyone and he is having difficulties. The paradox is that Juventus have bought a player who has won five Champions Leagues but has so many difficulties in the Champions League," said Cassano.

Also Read | Erling Haaland admits to completely following Cristiano Ronaldo's diet to build physique

Juventus vs Porto highlights: Pirlo's men struggle in Champions League

Ronaldo, whose net worth is estimated at $500 million according to Celebrity Net Worth, stood hapless against FC Porto as the hosts went on to strike twice past the Italian giants. Mehdi Taremi and Moussa Marega bagged a goal each to put their side in the front. Although Federico Chiesa pulled one goal back in the 82nd minute, his efforts weren't sufficient to salvage a draw.

Note: The Ronaldo net worth figure has been sourced from the above-mentioned website. This website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy in the Ronaldo net worth figure.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo has more social media followers than USA has people; India ahead

Image courtesy: Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram