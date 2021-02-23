Cristiano Ronaldo Has Scored Against Every Team In Italian Top Tier After Brace Vs Crotone

Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo arrived in top gear for Andrea Pirlo against Crotone on Sunday. The Portuguese international hadn't scored in the previous three games but struck twice against their Serie A opponents of the night. In doing so, Ronaldo has set another impeccable record. He has now scored against every team currently active in the Italian top-tier.

Also Read | Bruno Fernandes has scored & assisted in 7 league games this season; beats Messi & Ronaldo

Juventus vs Crotone: Cristiano Ronaldo goals key for Pirlo's side

Ronaldo bagged the lead for the defending Italian champions in the 38th minute when he rose the highest to head home an Alex Sandro cross. Following the opener, Juventus appeared to threaten more, which ultimately resulted in a second goal for the Allianz Stadium outfit.

The former Real Madrid superstar bagged his brace in the injury time of the first half. The 36-year-old's powerful shot from 30 yards was obstructed well by Alex Cortaz only for Aaron Ramsey to get on the loose ball. The Welsh midfielder sent a cross into the penalty box with Ronaldo successfully heading it to double the lead for Pirlo. Weston McKennie made it 3-0 for Juventus to round up a scintillating win.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo called 'Selfish' by THIS ex-Italy star after Champions League upset

Cristiano Ronaldo vs Serie A teams: Portuguese has scored against every Italian top-tier side

Following the brace, Ronaldo leads the Serie A goalscoring charts with 18 goals this season. With the opener against Crotone, he has now scored against every team in the Italian top-flight. Crotone were the only team against which Ronaldo had not scored, and he did end the drought as he took his tally to 70 goals with Juventus.

Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored more Serie A goals than any other player this season (18).



Leaping highest once again. pic.twitter.com/uYCGAlXGKW — Squawka Football (@Squawka) February 22, 2021

Chievo Verona are the only team against whom the Portuguese forward hasn't scored. Notably, Chievo Verona are currently plying their trade in Serie B, after being relegated from the top flight after the 2018-19 season. Crotone are the 78th team Ronaldo has scored against across his stints with Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus.

Interestingly, Zlatan Ibrahimovic holds the current record of having netted against 79 different teams since the turn of the century across the top five European leagues. Ronaldo thus edges closer to the record and would be keen on equalling the Swede forward this season.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo called 'Selfish' by THIS ex-Italy star after Champions League upset

Cristiano Ronaldo goals this season: Juventus ace has struck 25 times

Ronaldo has now scored 25 goals across all competitions, managing the number in 28 appearances. He also has three assists to his credit. Meanwhile, the victory against Crotone propels Juventus to the third spot in the Serie A standings, with 45 points in 22 games. The Bianconeri will next play Verona on Saturday (Sunday IST).

Also Read | Kylian Mbappe transfer news: Liverpool to challenge Real Madrid despite Ronaldo trump card

Image courtesy: Cristiano Ronaldo Twitter