Did Gerard Pique Retire Because Of Barcelona's Financial Problems? Joan Laporta Explains

Barcelona star Gerard Pique shocked the footballing world on November 3 by announcing his retirement. The 35-year-old said in an emotional video message that he would play his last competitive game for the club this weekend against Almeria on Saturday, November 5. Following the Spanish international's decision, Barcelona's president Joan Laporta has explained if the club's financial situation played a role in persuading Pique to announce his retirement.

Did Pique retire because of Barca's financial issues?

While speaking to Barca TV about Gerard Pique's decision to retire, Barcelona president Joan Laporta said, "The severance agreement is still in the process of being finalized, but I have to say that there is a great willingness to help the club because Gerard understands our financial situation and the intricacies regarding the financial fair play system in La Liga and there is a great level of predisposition from his side to help the club."

Laporta then went on to thank Pique for everything he has given to the club by adding, "He will always be a key reference for Barcelona fans and what he has done shows an undeniable love for the club. His video was so emotional. Seeing his passion for Barcelona and how he transmits this to it to his children is powerful. Apart from the titles he has won, Pique will always be a part of the fabric of the club and a reference point for all Catalans."

Pique will undoubtedly go down as a Barcelona legend, having won every major trophy at the club on multiple occasions. The 35-year-old won four UEFA Champions League titles, eight La Liga trophies, and six Copa del Rey titles, among many other trophies during his 14-year stint at the club.

Pique posts emotional video to announce retirement

Taking to his official social media handle on November 4, Pique said, "Football has given me everything, Barca has given me everything, you culers have given me everything. And now that kid's dream has come true. I want to tell you I have decided that now is the time to bring that journey to an end. I've always said there would not be any other team after Barca. And that's how it will be. This Saturday's game will be my last at Camp Nou. I'll see you at Camp Nou. Long live Barca."