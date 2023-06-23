Did Lionel Messi Have 'a Rift' With PSG Fans? World Cup-winner Opens Up On Being Booed

Why you're reading this: After serving a two-week suspension for his visit to Saudi Arabia, Lionel Messi faced heckling from certain sections of the PSG fanbase. The incident led both then-manager Christophe Galtier and teammate Marquinhos to come to the defense of the World Cup winner. Messi acknowledged that a portion of the fans could not fully embrace him, noting that similar treatment had been experienced by Kylian Mbappe and Neymar, the latter facing a protest in the previous 2022-23 season.

Messi opens up on being booed by PSG fans

Following his transfer to Inter Miami, Lionel Messi has opened up about his experiences with the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) fans. Towards the latter part of his tenure at the Paris-based club, Messi encountered criticism and faced boos from the supporters. With his move to Inter Miami now complete, Messi has opened up about being booed by PSG supporters during his time in France. In an interview with RMC Sport, Messi expressed:

"At first it was great. I received a lot of encouragement as I've often said, but then people started to treat me differently, some of the Paris fans. The majority, on the other hand, treated me as well as they did at the start. There was a rift with a large section of the Paris crowd. Of course, it wasn't my intention. But these are things that have already happened with Mbappé and Neymar too, it's their way of doing things. But I still remember all those people who supported me, as they did at the start."

Although Messi could not help PSG secure their ultimate goal of winning the Champions League during his time with the club, he did secure two Ligue 1 titles before his contract expired. As Messi prepares to move to Miami, he is eagerly anticipated to make his debut against Cruz Azul next month.

