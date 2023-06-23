Real Madrid To Break All Transfer Records To Land Kylian Mbappe From PSG: Reports

Why you're reading this: Kylian Mbappe's future has remained unsolved. The Paris Saint-Germain forward made his intent pretty clear that he does not want to sign an extension with the club. Mbappe's current contract expires next summer, but the player does have a one-year extension clause in his contract.

Kylian Mbappe has been one of the most consistent players in the last few years

Mbappe lifted the World Cup for France in 2018

Kylian Mbappe arrived at PSG from Monaco in the same year

Kylian Mbappe to join Real Madrid in a record-breaking deal: reports

If reports are to be believed, Kylian Mbappe could be on his way towards Real Madrid. Madrid came close last summer, as they almost had an agreement over the player's imminent departure. But the 24-year-old went on to put pen to paper on a massive new contract which made him one of the highest-paid players in the world.

But the current situation has changed following the departure of Lionel Messi and PSG doesn't want to complicate their existing situation. The French club's latest stance is not to go after big names and they will only prefer quality names in their ranks.

Mbappe will be able to open pre-contract talks in January with other clubs if he sticks to his current plan and the French giant doesn't want to see Mbappe walking away for free. They would seek a handsome transfer fee if they are to let go of their prized asset.

Karim Benzema left Madrid after an esteemed career as he signed for Al-Ittihad, while the likes of Marco Asensio are on the verge of leaving the club. They will be in need of a forward to lead their line and Mbappe fits the bill perfectly. As per PSG Community, a deal worth €200 million could be agreed upon with a further €50 million in various bonus-related payments.

A number of clubs, including Manchester United, have also been linked with the player in the past and it remains to be seen whether they decide to interfere in the transfer deal which is expected to break all the ceilings.