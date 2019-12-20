Didier Deschamps Touts Zinedine Zidane To Succeed Him At France

Zinedine Zidane is currently in his second spell with Real Madrid. He is arguably doing a great job at the Spanish capital. It was pretty evident from Real Madrid's dominance in the most recent El Clasico. France coach Didier Deschamps believes Zidane can be the next coach of the France National Team.

Didier Deschamps on Zidane

🇫🇷 manager Deschamps: "The next coach of France could be Zizou (Zidane). At one time or another, it will be him." pic.twitter.com/ARSjfmu6xD — M•A•J (@Ultra_Suristic) December 19, 2019

Didier Deschamps backs Zinedine Zidane for France job

Didier Deschamps has done a great job with France. After leading the Les Blues to the EURO 2016 final on home soil, Deschamps won the FIFA World Cup with France in 2018. Although he extended his contract through to 2022, Deschamps believes that his time with the national side is bound to be over at some point of time. Speaking to Le Monde, Didier Deschamps said that Zinedine Zidane can potentially be the next coach of France. If not next, Deschamps added that at one point or another, Zidane will be leading the Les Blues.

Didier Deschamps to Zinedine Zidane?

Zinedine Zidane has impressed many critics with his tactical acumen at Madrid. His first spell with the club was a successful one where Madrid won the LaLiga title and three Champions Leagues in a row from 2016-2018. After leaving the club at the end of the 2018 season, Zidane returned to the Spanish capital in March 2019 to replace Santiago Solari. After a rocky start to his second spell, Zidane has gotten Real Madrid performing once again. Their recent draw against Barcelona at Camp Nou was a prime example of their progress where they dominated the game and could have easily won. Real Madrid are currently second in LaLiga. They are tied on points with Barcelona. They have also qualified to the last 16 stage of the Champions League.

Zinedine Zidane happy with his side's performance against Barcelona

🗣️👔 #Zidane: "How we went out on the pitch,

how we played from the first to the last minute was incredible."#ElClasico | #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/amJiK5mL4R — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) December 18, 2019

