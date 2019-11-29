Kylian Mbappe Wants Real Madrid And Zinedine Zidane To Wait For Him?

Real Madrid's transfer policy has always been about signing the best out there. Be it David Beckham, Zidane, Kaka or Ronaldo - Real Madrid have managed to grab all the greats of their time and their new target is Kylian Mbappe. The 20-year-old is untouchable at the moment and is in a league of his own. Zinedine Zidane has been very vocal about getting the PSG striker on board and has even faced backlash from many PSG officials. PSG's manager Thomas Tuchel, in an interview before the Real Madrid vs PSG match, stated that, "Sometimes you love the players you can’t have."

Kylian Mbappé's PSG career by numbers so far:



• 100 games

• 70 goals

• 35 assists



A centurion before his 21st birthday. 💯 pic.twitter.com/xgEeI4PMpp — Squawka Football (@Squawka) November 26, 2019

Do good things take time? Kylian Mbappe thinks so

Former AS Monaco vice president Vadim Vasilyev cleared the air about the Mbappe-Madrid controversy. While talking with Le Parisien, Vasilyev informed that Mbappe is likely to join Real Madrid in the future, but not anytime soon. The 20-year-old, who also played for Monaco, had offers from Real Madrid before joining PSG. Monaco were interested in Real Madrid's deal but Mbappe was not sure about joining the Spanish-giants at that time.

Vadim said that Mbappe himself told him that it's too soon for him to join the Los Blancos. After all, he was not even a year old in France. According to Vasilyev, Kylian was not ready to leave his country and wanted to be a great player first. Mbappe was optimistic that Real Madrid will wait for him. There's a high possibility that Kylian Mbappe will be seen wearing that famous white t-shirt, but fans at Bernabeu will have to wait to see a glimpse of the future superstar.

Tuchel (PSG coach): "I don't know how much Zidane is in love with Kylian, but the important thing is that Mbappe is our player. Often, we fall in love with things we can't have." pic.twitter.com/HsjAE8AN9e — Infinite Madrid (@InfiniteMadrid) November 25, 2019

