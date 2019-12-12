Real Madrid Manager Zinedine Zidane Takes A Dig At Liverpool Ahead Of UCL Draw

Zinedine Zidane looked optimistic when asked about the prospect of Real Madrid facing Liverpool in the round of 16 stage of Champions League 2019-20. Real Madrid and Liverpool have both booked their place in the Champions League 2019-20 round of 16 draws. Liverpool took it to the final Matchday to seal the deal, while the Los Blancos qualified before they played their Matchday 5 clash against PSG. The defending Champions League champions clinched the top spot in Group E while Real Madrid finished in the second spot behind PSG.

Zinedine Zidane fears no one

Teams who finish second in the group stages of Champions League draw against the toppers of other groups. So there is a high possibility that Real Madrid can be up against Liverpool in the next round. Zinedine Zidane, when asked about the possible draw, replied by saying that Real Madrid will eliminate Liverpool if they play against each other. The Frenchman said it in a joking manner, but he has every right to be confident about his side as Real Madrid made light work of the Liverpool side when the teams met in the 2017-18 Champions League finals.

The final was a game to remember because of the set of events that took place. Gareth Bale's incredible bicycle kick, Karius' blunder and that famous 'Ramos-Salah' saga - all of this made it an entertaining clash. With the win, Real Madrid completed their hat-trick of Champions League trophies. However, the Jurgen Klopp led side won the European competition next year. Liverpool are in top form this season with an unbeaten run in the Premier League 2019-20.

