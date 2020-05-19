Diego Maradona Breaks Down In Plea For Food Supply Toward Those Affected By COVID-19

Argentina great Diego Maradona was spotted in an emotional video recently, pleading people to send food supplies for those affected by the coronavirus crisis in Argentina. The video, in which Diego Maradona breaks down, was circulating around social media. Diego Maradona also recalled his tough childhood and upbringing at Villa Fiorito in Argentina with a crack in his voice toward the end of the 30-second video.

Diego Maradona breaks down in video pleading for help

The video in which Diego Maradona breaks down was published by Corazones Solidarios, a non-profit organisation that supports people who struggle to find meals in northern areas of the Buenos Aires. In the half-a-minute long video, Deigo Maradona sent out a message for people to help the poverty-stricken locals struggling with no food in the capital of Argentina. The 59-year-old World Cup winner Deigo Maradona also recalled the time he was growing up and struggled with daily meals as he teared up towards the end of the video, begging people across the globe to lend a helping hand. Here is the emotional plea by Diego Maradona.

Diego Maradona, who spread the message in his native Spanish language was quoted saying, "All my love to Corazones Solidarios. All my affection and all the love of my old mum." as he began his plea. Maradona used his 'Hand of God' reference to relate that the people in Argentina are in dire need of a similar hand to provide food and end the coronavirus pandemic so people can live happily once again. Toward the end of the video, there was a crack in Maradona's voice while reminiscing his childhood days but the Napoli legend managed to end the video with a thumbs up.

Coronavirus in Argentina: Diego Maradona coaching career

Although the coronavirus crisis wreaked havoc across the sporting globe, the spread of deadly bug appears to have salvaged some of the Diego Maradona coaching career. Maradona's latest coaching stint began in 2019 when he was appointed as head coach of Primera Division side Club de Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata. However, with the coronavirus crisis, the Argentina top-flight division has been suspended and Club de Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata are bound to avoid relegation.

