Diego Maradona Dead: Argentina President Decrees 3-day Mourning Following Legend's Death

The world of football was left in utmost despair and grief following the announcement of the death of Argentine legend Diego Maradona. The superstar, who was regarded among the best footballers to ever embrace the game, breathed his last on Wednesday following a cardiac arrest. Following his death, Argentina president Alberto Fernandez has announced a three-day state mourning.

Also Read | Diego Maradona dead: NBA world expresses shock over death of football icon

Diego Maradona dead: Argentina president declares three-day national mourning

Following the death of Maradona, Alberto Fernandez spoke to Argentine newspaper Clarin. The president expressed his sorrow and grief on the death of the national icon. He claims he was working with the head of the Argentine cabinet when he received the news of Maradona’s untimely death. ‘It’s the worst news an Argentine fan could ever receive’, said Fernandez.

The president exclaimed that the whole country loved Maradona. He was trying to speak to his family to express his condolences for the irreparable loss. Fernandez has also announced a national mourning for the next three days. The president’s official residence will be made available for the former Napoli superstar’s family to organise a state funeral.

Also Read | Diego Maradona dead: Messi and Ronaldo pay heartfelt tribute to Argentine World Cup winner

Maradona cause of death: Argentine succumbs following cardiac arrest

Maradona wasn’t keeping well since the previous month. The 60-year-old, who was involved with FC Gimnasia as its manager, was admitted to the hospital after he felt discomfort psychologically. He successfully underwent a brain surgery after a clot was detected.

His personal doctor, Leopoldo Luque, had then claimed that the former Barcelona superstar was recovering well. Reports also claim he was discharged from the hospital following a successful surgery. Indeed, the legend’s career was marked with utmost controversies, more so citing his drug abuse history, which ended up with the legend dying following a cardiac arrest.

Also Read | England great Gary Linekar slammed for hiding cheeky pun in his Diego Maradona condolence

Pele pays emotional tribute as Argentina national mourning begins

Maradona enjoyed a stiff rivalry with Brazil great Pele, despite not playing around the same time. Football fans often debated about the greatest footballer between the two. And Pele has sent out a heart warming tribute on the passing away of arguably his greatest rival. Pele hoped Maradona’s family could recover with the loss of the beloved Argentine icon. The three-time World Cup winner with Brazil also hoped to play football with Maradona some day in the sky, a dream which could not materialise in his life.

Also Read | PM Modi pays tribute to the 'Maestro of Football' Diego Maradona; hails legend's career

Image courtesy: Gimnasia Twitter