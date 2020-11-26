Diego Maradona Dead: Messi And Ronaldo Pay Heartfelt Tribute To Argentine World Cup Winner

Argentine football legend Diego Maradona has passed away at his home in Buenos Aires on Wednesday, November 25. Arguably regarded as one of the greatest players to ever play the sport, the 1986 World Cup winner reportedly suffered a fatal cardiac arrest which caused his death just days after his 60th birthday. Argentine President Alberto Fernandez announced a three-day mourning after Diego Maradona's death on Wednesday.

Diego Maradona dead: Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo pay tribute after Argentine legend passes away

Tributes flew in from all across the globe after the new of Diego Maradona cardiac arrest became public knowledge. The Argentine national team paid tribute to their icon by biding him goodbye, suggesting that the former Barcelona star will always be eternal in the hearts of football fans. Brazilian football legend Pele, who enjoyed a professional rivalry with Maradona, also expressed his profound grief on social media. The three-time World Cup winner wished may God give strength to the Diego Maradona family in their hour of grief and hoped that one day he could play football together whether with the Argentine in the sky.

Que notícia triste. Eu perdi um grande amigo e o mundo perdeu uma lenda. Ainda há muito a ser dito, mas por agora, que Deus dê força para os familiares. Um dia, eu espero que possamos jogar bola juntos no céu. pic.twitter.com/6Li76HTikA — Pelé (@Pele) November 25, 2020

Barcelona and Argentina captain Lionel Messi also paid a fitting tribute to Diego Maradona, suggesting that the Napoli legend will always remember in their hearts. The six-time Ballon d'Or winner also expressed his condolences and like the Argentina national team, suggested that Maradona was eternal and took the opportunity to thank him for all the beautiful moments. Lionel Messi's long time rival Cristiano Ronaldo also paid his tribute to the 1986 World Cup winner, writing that the Argentine will never be forgotten. The Portuguese legend wrote that Maradona was an unparalleled genius, and his void will never be filled, as he leaves behind a legacy that has known no limits.

Napoli also paid tribute to their club legend writing that they had no words to describe their profound grief. The Serie A club shared images from Maradona back in the day, while changed their club crest colours to black in a bid to honour the 60-year-old after his passing. Barcelona also expressed their deepest condolences and thanked for him all his services during his time at Camp Nou and for the impact he made all across the globe. Boca Juniors, another one of the Argentine's former clubs, simply wrote 'Eternal thanks. Eternal Diego' expressing their gratitude and grief.

The world awaits our words but there are no words to describe the pain we're going through. Now is the time to grieve.

Diego 💙 pic.twitter.com/40TTOIDNQ4 — Official SSC Napoli (@en_sscnapoli) November 25, 2020

FC Barcelona expresses its deepest condolences regarding the death of Diego Armando Maradona, a player for our club (1982-84) and an icon of world football. Rest in peace Diego — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) November 25, 2020

Diego Maradona career: Maradona cause of death

Regarded as one of the greatest players of all-time, Maradona began his career with Argentinos Juniors, before sealing a then-record $4 million transfer to Boca Juniors. In his only season with Boca, Maradona lifted the Argentine domestic league scoring 28 goals in 40 appearances for the club. After an impressive 1982 World Cup, Diego joined Barcelona for a then world-record fee of £5 million ($7.6 million). The Argentine legend's career in Barcelona was marred by injuries and controversies before a brawl against Atheltic Bilbao players ended his Camp Nou stint. The Argentine played 58 games for Blaugrana, scoring 38 goals, including a special strike at Santiago Bernabeu, which saw him receive a standing ovation.

Despite the controversies, Napoli took a chance with Maradona and signed him for another world record fee, £6.9 million ($10.48million). The Argentine legend hit his peak in Naples, helping the side win two league titles, scoring 115 goals for the club. While Diego excelled on the pitch, his off-field problems continued to rise, as his cocaine addiction increased significantly, leading him to miss training and games for Napoli. The Argentine faced a 15-month ban for failing a drug test for cocaine and left Napoli in disgrace in 1992. He later enjoyed stints at Sevilla, Newell's Old Boys and returned to Boca Juniors before calling time on his career.

(Image Courtesy: Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi Instagram)