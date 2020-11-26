England Great Gary Linekar Slammed For Hiding Cheeky Pun In His Diego Maradona Condolence

Argentina football legend Diego Maradona died of a heart attack on Wednesday at the age of 60, triggering an outpouring of emotional tributes from people across the globe. Former England Striker and football pundit Gary Linekar paid tribute to the legendary footballer but was criticised by several fans over what was a clear and cheeky reference to Maradona's "hand of God".

Reports from Argentina that Diego Armando Maradona has died. By some distance the best player of my generation and arguably the greatest of all time. After a blessed but troubled life, hopefully he’ll finally find some comfort in the hands of God. #RipDiego — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) November 25, 2020

'Not the time to make puns Gary'

"By some distance the best player of my generation and arguably the greatest of all time. After a blessed but troubled life, hopefully, he'll finally find some comfort in the hands of God. #RIPDiego," Linekar tweeted. His tweet did not go well with many as he had to defend the infamous reference he used. One user said, "Not the time to make puns Gary”, but the striker-turned-pundit replied: “Don't be ridiculous. It's heartfelt.”

Not the time to make puns Gary — Fitsum Tilahun MD (@fitse_t) November 25, 2020

Don’t be ridiculous. It’s heartfelt — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) November 25, 2020

Brazilian journalist Eduardo Monsanto hit out at Gary Linekar and said, “Show some respect." Lineker defended his tweet as he replied, “Sorry, where's the disrespect?’”

Sorry, where’s the disrespect? — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) November 25, 2020

Disgusting comments. Should be sacked for this. — Paul Hughes * (Premier League Champions) (@paulrhughes59) November 25, 2020

That pun is not funny — Neil Lhennon in HH🍀 (@NeilLhennon) November 25, 2020

In the 1986 World Cup quarterfinal, Maradona scored two of Football's most astounding goals, weaving through England's midfield and defence before finding the back of the net. But, in one of the most infamous acts of cheating in the sport's history, he also sneaked another past goalkeeper Peter Shilton by knocking the ball in with his left hand. He later coined one of the most infamous phrases in soccer history, crediting that goal to the "Hand of God."

READ | MHA issues new Covid guidelines; allows states to impose local night curfew, not lockdowns

READ | Diego Maradona dead: Messi and Ronaldo pay heartfelt tribute to Argentine World Cup winner

Lineker had scored England's goal when they lost 2-1 to Argentina. It was a tournament-leading sixth goal for Lineker. The victory was Argentina's first over England in World Cup competition. The English won in 1962 and 1966, going on to win the tournament in the latter year. Argentina went on to win the World Cup in 1986. The pair have a history together after Lineker tracked the World Cup winner to Buenos Aires in 2006 for BBC documentary,'When Lineker met Maradona'.

READ | Israelis pay respects to 26/11 Mumbai terror attack victims; hail friendship with India

READ | Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India records 44,489 fresh cases, 36,367 recoveries in 24 hours